Revolution Bars : Interim results announcement FY21

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 13 April 2021 Revolution Bars Group plc (LSE: RBG) Unaudited Interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 December 2020 Effective response to lockdown; well positioned to emerge stronger Revolution Bars Group plc ("the Group"), a leading UK operator of 66* premium bars, trading under the Revolution and Revolución de Cuba brands, today announces its unaudited interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 December 2020. *67 Bars as at 26 December 2020. Introduction The period on which these results report includes long periods where the Group's ability to trade was severely impacted by restrictions imposed by the Government due to COVID-19. Following stable yet challenging trading conditions during last summer, increasing levels of restriction impacted the Group's trading especially through the last quarter of the calendar year and particularly November and December. The business has been unable to trade for all of 2021. Revolution Bars Group is excited and ready to bounce back, beginning by trading from 20 bars from 12 April 2021 and the remainder from 17 May 2021. We have taken advantage of the reduced trade periods to fine tune our brands and strengthen the engagement of our teams. We are ready to take advantage of the reduced competition and bring to life our freshly developed new concepts to the market. Our young guest base is keen to start living again, and we cannot wait to welcome back our guests and teams to create the fun and memorable experience that they know and love us for. Results to 26 December 2020 H1 FY21 H1 FY20 H1 FY21 H1 FY20 (IFRS 16) (IFRS 16) (IAS17) (IAS17) Total Sales £21.6 million £81.2 million £21.6 million £81.2 million Adjusted2 EBITDA £(1.2) million £12.8 million £(5.8) million £7.6 million Adjusted2 (Loss)/Profit Before Tax £(11.5) million £2.9 million £(9.5) million £3.5 million Adjusted2 (Loss)/earnings Per Share (12.0) pence 4.4 pence (8.5) pence 4.5 pence Statutory Loss Before Tax £(17.7) million £(1.6) million £(14.7) million £(3.9) million Statutory Loss Per Share (15.7) pence (2.9) pence (13.0) pence (7.9) pence Key points Excellent performance pre-COVID Both brands were in like-for-like 1 ("LFL") growth, proving ongoing relevance of our brands;

1.2% Group LFL 1 growth in FY20 H1, continuing into 1.6% LFL 1 growth in the first 10 weeks of FY20 H2 before COVID; and

growth in FY20 H1, continuing into 1.6% LFL growth in the first 10 weeks of FY20 H2 before COVID; and When free to trade without Government restrictions, the Group is highly cash generative. Pre COVID-19 in FY20 H1, net bank debt reduced by £6.5 million to £8.4 million. Effective response to lockdown - securing liquidity position In July 2020, liquidity was secured through an increase in committed debt facilities from £21.0 million to £37.5 million including a Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme

("CLBILS") term loan of £16.5 million and a net equity fundraising of £14.1 million;

("CLBILS") term loan of £16.5 million and a net equity fundraising of £14.1 million; On 16 December 2020 the Group's bank, NatWest, postponed loan facility amortisation payments of £7.5 million originally scheduled for the end of March 2021, and £1.0 million originally scheduled for the end of June 2021; Most recently, in April 2021, NatWest agreed to waive £2.0 million of amortisation scheduled for September 2021 and approved a further £3.5 million CLBILS, taking total available facilities to £40.3 million; and

The above provides sufficient liquidity to trade through the Government roadmap including downside scenarios. Doing the right thing for all stakeholders Increased focus on our wellbeing agenda, collaborating to provide education, events, training and activities on all aspects of mental, physical and financial health; and

Management team, whilst remaining on reduced salaries, have shown exceptional leadership in very challenging times, and our teams have remained committed and resilient throughout the lockdown periods, and shown courage in returning to work under extremely difficult operating conditions. Customer demand remains strong Government roadmap welcomed; the Group is planning for outdoor trading from 12 April 2021 from 20 bars, indoor trading from 17 May 2021 from all sites in England, and unrestricted trading from 21 June 2021;

Tickets for summer events selling out in as quick as nine minutes of release, with long waiting lists for some events;

Destination cities such as Liverpool, Brighton and Newcastle-upon-Tyne, are fully booked throughout July 2021 for Cocktail Masterclasses; and

Destination cities such as Liverpool, Brighton and Newcastle-upon-Tyne, are fully booked throughout July 2021 for Cocktail Masterclasses; and

11,969 guests booked with us in the first week we reopened the booking system for 17 May 2021 onwards. Well positioned to capitalise on transformed marketplace The Group's strategic initiatives remain unchanged and very relevant: to build guest loyalty, drive sustained profit improvement, and develop the estate;

Total cash rental savings agreed across the estate since the start of COVID-19 of £5.7 million;

Company Voluntary Arrangement ("CVA") for Revolution Bars Limited in FY21 H1 resulted in exit of five loss-making sites, with a further site exited via the CVA in the second half of FY21;

loss-making sites, with a further site exited via the CVA in the second half of FY21; Our target customers, due to our focus on young adult age groups, are at lower risk from COVID health issues, and the vaccine roll-out success is giving real confidence in the Government's roadmap achievability;

roll-out success is giving real confidence in the Government's roadmap achievability; Our marketplace is likely to be less competitive as some capacity has come out of the market;

Dynamic and motivated team ready to take advantage of good value expansion opportunities as improved trading conditions take hold and funding allows;

Two new concepts developed ready for trial once trading conditions allows; and

The Board believes, subject to a return to normal trading conditions, that the Group is well positioned to operate more efficiently and, longer term, achieve a higher net margin. Like-for-like (LFL) sales are defined as total retail sales from bars that have traded throughout both the current and prior reporting periods Adjusted performance measures exclude exceptional items, share based payment charges/(credits) and bar opening costs (see reconciliation table in the Financial Review) Alternative performance Measure ("APM") restates FY21 on an IAS 17 basis (from an IFRS 16 basis) Rob Pitcher, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Prior to the pandemic the business was outperforming our peer group. This year has provided us with the opportunity to advance the business across multiple areas which will allow us to maximise our future performance and capitalise on growth opportunities as we move towards more normalised conditions. With the vaccination programme running ahead of the government's expectation and all the COVID-19 related health data exceeding even the most optimistic of forecasts, I look forward to all restrictions on personal freedoms falling away on the 21st of June and urge the Prime Minister to follow the data, not dates, and bring our 'national day of freedom' forward in line with the vastly better outcomes that have been achieved. We are excited and ready to bounce back and as we move on from the pandemic, I look forward to our brilliant teams being able to create amazing memories for our guests as we open our bars and all come back together to celebrate life and each other.'' Enquiries: Revolution Bars Group plc Tel: 0161 330 3876 Rob Pitcher, CEO Danielle Davies, CFO FinnCap, NOMAD and Joint Broker Tel: 020 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Simon Hicks / Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (ECM) Peel Hunt LLP, Joint Broker Tel: 020 7418 8900 George Sellar / Andrew Clark Instinctif (Financial PR) Tel: 07831 379122 Matt Smallwood Jack Devoy A presentation will be shared with analysts today and the presentation will be made available on the Group's corporate website at www.revolutionbarsgroup.com. Chairman's Statement Our Business At the end of the interim reporting period, the Group operated 67 premium bars with a strong presence throughout the UK for its two high-quality brands: Revolution, focused on young adults; and Revolución de Cuba, which attracts a broader age range. The majority of the Group's sales are derived from drink and food with some late-night admission receipts driven by entertainment completing the sales mix. At the end of the reporting period only nine of our bars were permitted to trade under the Government's COVID-19 ("COVID") tier restrictions; all bars were subsequently closed under Government instruction on 30 December 2020. Following the Prime Minister's roadmap on 22 February 2021, management focused their attention on the reopening of the estate. The Group traded from 20 bars with external spaces from 12 April 2021 and anticipates opening the remaining English bars for indoor hospitality on 17 May 2021. The Group hopes for the relaxation of all legal limits on social contact on 21 June 2021 to allow a positive trading environment in which the Group can operate under normal conditions. Management hope to reopen Welsh and Scottish bars for outside trading by the end of April 2021 and welcome further news from Northern Ireland to begin planning for reopening. Our strategy remains unchanged - to focus both management resource and investment capital on the existing estate to improve the underlying performance of the business and to use surplus cash to reduce debt. The Group aims to come out of COVID ready to further this strategy in line with the improving trends seen in the first half of FY20 and the first 10 weeks of FY20 H2, and to take advantage, where possible, of good value and exciting expansion opportunities. Following the Company Voluntary Arrangement ("CVA") of Revolution Bars Limited announced in the Annual Report and Accounts 2020, five sites were initially exited in the interim period under the CVA and a further site was exited in February 2021. These were in addition to the surrender of two loss- making sites. Post the balance sheet date, the Group has also secured a further three rental concessions and entered into three re-gears which has resulted in additional rental savings of £370k, bringing total cash rental savings agreed across the estate since the start of COVID to £5.7 million. Following the streamlining of our Support Centre resource and unburdening of our estate of underperforming bars, the Board believes, subject to a return to normal trading conditions, that the Group is well positioned to operate more efficiently and, longer term, achieve a higher net margin. Our results Sales for the 26-week period of £21.6 million (FY20: £81.2 million) were 73.4% lower than the corresponding period in the prior year. This was a result of the COVID lockdowns, particularly for four weeks in November 2020, enforced curfews, the introduction of tier systems resulting in effective forced closures, a requirement for substantial meals to accompany alcoholic drinks, and ongoing social distancing restrictions. Like-for-like1 sales were -44.9%, with the Group unable to trade for 55% of FY21 H1, versus an increase of +1.2% in the corresponding period last year before COVID started to impact sales performance, demonstrating the business was in a real position of growth prior to the pandemic. During the reporting period, we were continuously subject to Government COVID restrictions on our ability to trade, and for the 55-week period since COVID began until the end of Lockdown 3 on 12 April 2021, we have been unable to trade for 66% of the time. Adjusted2 EBITDA, our preferred KPI, is significantly impacted by IFRS 16. Statutory adjusted2 EBITDA was £(1.2) million for the 26-week period, versus £12.8 million for the equivalent prior period. The Alternative Performance Measure3 ("APM") adjusted2 EBITDA comparatively was £(5.8) million for the current period (FY20: £7.6 million); the difference between statutory and APM3 is predominantly as a result of increased depreciation and impairment charges under IFRS 16, as well as rental costs no longer being included in the Income Statement. Both are severely impacted by the closure of sites and imposed restrictions during COVID. When free to trade without the imposed COVID restrictions, we are a highly cash generative business and excellent progress was made on reducing net bank debt to £8.4 million as at the end of the first- half of FY20, down £6.5 million in six months from the end of FY19. By the end of FY20, due to COVID, net bank debt had risen to £22.0 million, and as at the half-year of FY21 was £21.0 million. Upon reopening, the Group will be focused on debt reduction. As at 13 April 2021 net bank debt was £30.8 million, and total agreed facilities were £40.3 million. Current trading The Group estate remained closed until 12 April 2021 when outdoor hospitality in England could restart, and the Group traded from 20 bars, with the remainder having little or no outside space. Management continue to monitor guidance from the devolved Governments and plan to reopen in line with guidance issued. Management were pleased with the response to the announcement of the roadmap, resulting in 11,969 guests booking in with us in the first week following the roadmap announcement. People Danielle Davies was appointed to the Board on 22 December 2020 as Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Mike Foster who retired from the Board on the same day. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mike for his service and support to myself and the rest of the Board over the past four years. The Group is led by a strong and experienced executive management team with proven credentials in the industry, as well as a skilled workforce all of whom strive to provide the outstanding customer experience that is at the heart of our strategy. 2021 has continued with both the same and new challenges as those seen in 2020, and I would like to recognise the continued resilience, commitment and substantial effort shown by our colleagues as we have transitioned between normal trade, heavily restricted, varying tiers and enforced closures. I must also pay tribute to the senior management team and indeed all levels of management who have had to adapt to very different ways of operating and leading, and having to deal with many matters they could not have contemplated a year ago. We are hopeful of the roadmap out of lockdown, encouraged by the vaccine rollout success, and look forward to welcoming back both our teams and guests alike. Keith Edelman Non-Executive Chairman 13 April 2021 Like-for-like (LFL) sales are defined as total retail sales from bars that have traded throughout both the current and prior reporting periods Adjusted performance measures exclude exceptional items, share based payment charges/(credits) and bar opening costs (see reconciliation table in the Financial Review) Alternative performance Measure ("APM") restates FY21 on an IAS 17 basis (from an IFRS 16 basis) This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

