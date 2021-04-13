Revolution Bars : Interim results presentation FY21

Prior to COVID-19 both brands were in LFL growth proving ongoing relevance of our offering. Excellent performance drove reduction in net bank debt

Effective response to lockdown with supportive shareholders and lenders securing liquidity position

Doing the right thing for all stakeholders - sustainability, wellbeing and diversity & inclusion

Customer demand remains strong and we anticipate a rapid rebound in trading when able to trade without restrictions

Well positioned to capitalise on a transformed market place