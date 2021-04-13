Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Revolution Bars Group plc    RBG   GB00BVDPPV41

REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC

(RBG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/13 04:22:32 am
30.815 GBX   +1.37%
04:05aREVOLUTION BARS  : Interim results announcement FY21
PU
04:05aREVOLUTION BARS  : Interim results presentation FY21
PU
04:01aREVOLUTION BARS  : sees profits hammered by lockdown restrictions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revolution Bars : Interim results presentation FY21

04/13/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revolution Bars Group PLC

26 weeks ended

Makers of the party spirit since 1996

26 December 2020

Contents

  • Headlines
  • Financial Review
  • Strategy Update
  • Summary

Headlines

3

Revolution Bars Group plc

Interim Results - 26 weeks ended 26 December 2020

Prior to COVID-19 both brands were in LFL growth proving ongoing relevance of our offering. Excellent performance drove reduction in net bank debt

Effective response to lockdown with supportive shareholders and lenders securing liquidity position

Doing the right thing for all stakeholders - sustainability, wellbeing and diversity & inclusion

Customer demand remains strong and we anticipate a rapid rebound in trading when able to trade without restrictions

Well positioned to capitalise on a transformed market place

Financial Review

CFO Danielle Davies

Makers of the party spirit since 1996

FY21 H1 Review - Sales

5

Sales growth prior to COVID-19

Revolution Bars Group plc

26 December 2020

Interim Results - 26 weeks ended

Total Group Sales FY16 - FY21

LFL Group Sales pre COVID-19

151.4

FY19

FY19

FY19

FY19

FY20

FY20

FY20

141.9

COVID-19

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

130.5

Impacted

(10 Wks)

119.5

72.9

110.1

(4.0)%

(2.9)%

+1.2%

68.1

H1

63.8

28.9

H2

+1.6%

+1.6%

60.3

+0.7%

(1.8)%

73.8

78.5

81.2

(3.1)%

(4.1)%

59.2

66.7

21.6

(5.0)%

21.6

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

  • Sales have consistently grown year on year since IPO in 2015 up until COVID-19 hit in FY20 H2
  • Prior to COVID-19, RBG were outperforming CGA Bars Market and this continued post Lockdown 1
  • LFL Sales pre COVID-19 following investment in existing estate was delivering clear results:
    • Revolution stepped up to growth in FY20 Q3 for the first time since Q2 FY18
    • Revolución de Cuba performed strongly throughout FY20
  • The Group adopted IFRS 16 in FY20. IFRS 16 changes the accounting treatment of leases. Adjusted EBITDA referenced in the notes refers to IAS 17
  • Adjusted measures exclude exceptional items, share-based charges/(credits) and bar opening costs
  • Only those venues that traded on the same day in both the current year and prior year reporting periods - some venues not viable to trade under severe restrictions (bigger losses if trade)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Revolution Bars Group plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC
04:05aREVOLUTION BARS  : Interim results announcement FY21
PU
04:05aREVOLUTION BARS  : Interim results presentation FY21
PU
04:01aREVOLUTION BARS  : sees profits hammered by lockdown restrictions
AQ
02:03aREVOLUTION BARS  : Earnings Flash (RBG.L) REVOLUTION BARS GROUP Posts H1 EPS GBX..
MT
02:03aREVOLUTION BARS  : Earnings Flash (RBG.L) REVOLUTION BARS GROUP Posts H1 Revenue..
MT
03/04REVOLUTION BARS  : Expects All 66 Bars to Open in Mid-May
MT
03/04UK's Wetherspoon to open outdoor areas at 394 pubs in April
RE
01/22REVOLUTION BARS  : Annual Report 2020
PU
2020REVOLUTION BARS  : Annual results presentation F
PU
2020REVOLUTION BARS  : Preliminary announcement for the year ended 27 June 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37,5 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 127 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,0 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Revolution Bars Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,00 GBX
Last Close Price 30,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rob Pitcher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Danielle Davies Chief Financial Officer
Keith Graeme Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Jemima Bird Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
William Tuffy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC29.36%52
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.63%172 707
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.80%133 987
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.11.02%43 159
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.41%38 572
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.24%34 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ