Revolution Bars : Interim results presentation FY21

Revolution Bars Group plc
Interim Results - 26 weeks ended 26 December 2020
Prior to COVID-19 both brands were in LFL growth proving ongoing relevance of our offering. Excellent performance drove reduction in net bank debt
Effective response to lockdown with supportive shareholders and lenders securing liquidity position
Doing the right thing for all stakeholders - sustainability, wellbeing and diversity & inclusion
Customer demand remains strong and we anticipate a rapid rebound in trading when able to trade without restrictions
Well positioned to capitalise on a transformed market place
