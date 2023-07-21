Revolution Beauty Group PLC - AIM-listed beauty products retailer - Interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Holt sells 2.3 million shares at a price of 30p each on Wednesday. Total aggregate value is GBP675,000.

On Wednesday, said it expects to complete its annual financial accounts audit by the end of August, after settling its dispute with shareholder and fast fashion firm boohoo Group PLC. It said it expects to hold an annual general meeting in late September or early October, after its AGM was adjourned in June at the height of its spat with boohoo, when three Revolution Beauty directors were ousted from its board. On Tuesday, Revolution Beauty said Bob Holt and Derek Zissman, its chair Bob and chief executive respectively, will step down from the company as part of a "settlement agreement" with 27% minority shareholder boohoo, with which it has traded barbs in recent weeks. Revolution Beauty on Wednesday confirmed this has now taken place. Holt will remain as interim CEO until the end of August.

Current stock price: 29.97 pence, up 0.2% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 47%

