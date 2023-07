Revolution Beauty Group plc is a United Kingdom-based beauty and personal care products company. The principal activity of the Company is to sell and distribute beauty products, makeup, haircare and skincare under a variety of brands. The Company retails its products through two core brands: Revolution Beauty London and Revolution Make-up London. Its subbrands include Relove, Revolution Pro, XX Revolution, I Heart Revolution and BH Cosmetics. The products are distributed through various channels, including retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors and e-commerce. It has a retail footprint of c. 14,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States and internationally. It also has warehouse facilities in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers