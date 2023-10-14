Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in renin angiotensin system (RAS)-addicted cancers. Its research and development (R&D) pipeline comprises RAS (ON) inhibitors that bind directly to RAS variants, which it refers to as RAS(ON) Inhibitors, and RAS companion inhibitors that target key nodes in the RAS pathway or associated pathways, which it refers to as RAS Companion Inhibitors. Its RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development-stage candidates include RMC-6236, RMC-6291, and RMC-9805. The RAS Companion Inhibitors include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, RMC-5845, and RMC-6236. RMC-6236, its RAS MULTI(ON) inhibitor, is designed as a potent, oral, RAS-selective tri-complex inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. RMC-6291 is designed as a potent, oral and selective tri-complex inhibitor of KRAS G12C(ON). RMC-9805 is designed as a potent, oral and selective tri-complex inhibitor of KRAS G12D(ON).