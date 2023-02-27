Revolution Medicines : RVMD Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, availability of funding, ability to manage existing collaborations and establish new strategic collaborations, licensing or other arrangements, the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates, the potential market size and size of the potential patient populations for our product candidates, the timing and likelihood of success of obtaining product approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates, future results of anticipated products, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The information included in these materials is provided as of February 27, 2023 and is qualified as such. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This presentation concerns product candidates that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These product candidates are currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are is being investigated.
On Target to Outsmart Cancer
HIGH UNMET NEED IN RAS-ADDICTED CANCERS
30% of human cancers(1), largely unserved by targeted therapeutics
STRONG CLINICAL VALIDATION OF RASMUTANT AS CANCER DRIVER
Proof-of-principle from first-gen KRASG12C inhibitors(2)
DEEP, SCIENCE-DRIVEN CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL PIPELINE
RAS(ON) Inhibitors
Groundbreaking class of drug candidates for robust cancer suppression
RAS Companion Inhibitors
Class-leading drug candidates to counter treatment resistance
Prior et al.,Cancer Research 2020
Lumakras approved by the FDA in May 2021, Krazati approved by the FDA in December 2022
Excessive RAS(ON) Signaling Drives 30% of Human Cancers, Targeted by Our Pipeline Strategy
RAS(OFF)
Normal
RAS(ON)
RAS-Addicted Cancers
RAS Cancer Mutations
New patients per year (U.S.)(1)
Cell
Membrane
Tightly regulated RAS(ON) proteins control cell growth
Excessive
RAS(ON) signaling drives uncontrolled cell growth
Exemplary
G12C, G12D, G12V, G12R
mutations in
G13C, G13D
KRAS, HRAS
Q61H, Q61K, Q61L
and/or NRAS
230,000
All
67,000
Lung cancer
79,000
Colorectal cancer
49,000
Pancreatic cancer
(1) Estimated using tumor mutation frequencies from Foundation Medicine Insights August 2020 and scaled to estimated patient numbers
using cancer incidence from ACS Cancer Facts and Figures 2020 (see appendix for additional detail); lung cancer = non-small cell lung cancer
Deep, Science-Driven Clinical and Preclinical Pipeline of Targeted Therapies for RAS-Addicted Cancers
