    RVMD   US76155X1000

REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.

(RVMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
24.37 USD   +0.16%
05:25pRevolution Medicines Posts Narrower Q4 Loss, Higher Revenue; Share Rise After-hours
MT
05:02pRevolution Medicines : RVMD Corporate Presentation
PU
04:13pEarnings Flash (RVMD) REVOLUTION MEDICINES Posts Q4 Revenue $15.3M, vs. Street Est of $7.8M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revolution Medicines : RVMD Corporate Presentation

02/27/2023
F e b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 2 3

On Target to Outsmart CancerTM

© 2023 Revolution Medicines

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, availability of funding, ability to manage existing collaborations and establish new strategic collaborations, licensing or other arrangements, the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates, the potential market size and size of the potential patient populations for our product candidates, the timing and likelihood of success of obtaining product approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates, future results of anticipated products, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The information included in these materials is provided as of February 27, 2023 and is qualified as such. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These product candidates are currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are is being investigated.

2

On Target to Outsmart Cancer

HIGH UNMET NEED IN RAS-ADDICTED CANCERS

30% of human cancers(1), largely unserved by targeted therapeutics

STRONG CLINICAL VALIDATION OF RASMUTANT AS CANCER DRIVER

Proof-of-principle from first-gen KRASG12C inhibitors(2)

DEEP, SCIENCE-DRIVEN CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL PIPELINE

RAS(ON) Inhibitors

Groundbreaking class of drug candidates for robust cancer suppression

RAS Companion Inhibitors

Class-leading drug candidates to counter treatment resistance

  1. Prior et al., Cancer Research 2020
  2. Lumakras approved by the FDA in May 2021, Krazati approved by the FDA in December 2022

Excessive RAS(ON) Signaling Drives 30% of Human Cancers, Targeted by Our Pipeline Strategy

  • RAS(OFF)

Normal

  • RAS(ON)

RAS-Addicted Cancers

RAS Cancer Mutations

New patients per year (U.S.)(1)

Cell

Membrane

Tightly regulated RAS(ON) proteins control cell growth

Excessive

RAS(ON) signaling drives uncontrolled cell growth

Exemplary

G12C, G12D, G12V, G12R

mutations in

G13C, G13D

KRAS, HRAS

Q61H, Q61K, Q61L

and/or NRAS

230,000

All

67,000

Lung cancer

79,000

Colorectal cancer

49,000

Pancreatic cancer

4

(1) Estimated using tumor mutation frequencies from Foundation Medicine Insights August 2020 and scaled to estimated patient numbers

using cancer incidence from ACS Cancer Facts and Figures 2020 (see appendix for additional detail); lung cancer = non-small cell lung cancer

2

3

+

Deep, Science-Driven Clinical and Preclinical Pipeline of Targeted Therapies for RAS-Addicted Cancers

RAS(ON) Inhibitors

RAS Companion Inhibitors

Clinical-stage

Clinical-stage

2 Drug Candidates

Drug Candidates

RAS

Development-stage

COOPERATING

RAS(ON)

TARGETS

1

IND-ready

Drug Candidates

CANCER

Drug Candidate

Multiple pipeline

DRIVERS

expansion programs

5

Disclaimer

Revolution Medicines Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023


© Publicnow 2023
