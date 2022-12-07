Revolution Medicines : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

Advanced search
    RVMD   US76155X1000

REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.

(RVMD)
12-07-2022
24.15 USD   -1.43%
12/07/2022
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022

Revolution Medicines, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39219 47-2029180

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

700 Saginaw Drive

Redwood City, California94063

(Address of principal executive offices, including Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650)481-6801

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share RVMD

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

(Nasdaq Global Select Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.02

Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 6, 2022, Revolution Medicines, Inc. (the "Company") received notice of Genzyme Corporation's decision to terminate for convenience that certain Collaborative Research, Development and Commercialization Agreement by and between the Company and Aventis, Inc., dated June 8, 2018, as assigned by Aventis, Inc. to Genzyme Corporation (as amended, the "Sanofi Agreement"). The termination notice specifies a termination date of June 4, 2023.

The Sanofi Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 17, 2020 and Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2021. For a summary of the material terms of the Sanofi Agreement, please see "Part I, Item 1. Business-Collaboration agreement with Sanofi" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022, which summary is incorporated herein.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.
Date: December 7, 2022 By:

/s/ Mark A. Goldsmith

Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Revolution Medicines Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
