Revolution Medicines : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
12/07/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022
Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Item 1.02
Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
On December 6, 2022, Revolution Medicines, Inc. (the "Company") received notice of Genzyme Corporation's decision to terminate for convenience that certain Collaborative Research, Development and Commercialization Agreement by and between the Company and Aventis, Inc., dated June 8, 2018, as assigned by Aventis, Inc. to Genzyme Corporation (as amended, the "Sanofi Agreement"). The termination notice specifies a termination date of June 4, 2023.
The Sanofi Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 17, 2020 and Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2021. For a summary of the material terms of the Sanofi Agreement, please see "Part I, Item 1. Business-Collaboration agreement with Sanofi" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022, which summary is incorporated herein.
