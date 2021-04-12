Revolution Medicines : Discovery of RMC-5552, a selective bi-steric inhibitor of mTORC1 that suppresses 4EBP1 phosphorylation, for the treatment of mTORC1-activated tumors including RAS pathway escape
04/12/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
G.L. Burnett, J. Pitzen, M. Gliedt, C. M. Semko, J. Jiang, Y.C. Yang, C.J. Schulze, A. Marquez, J.W. Evans, S.L. Wilson, T. Hsieh, Z.C. Wang, B.J. Lee, T. Choy, D.F. Reyes, Y. Zhao, J.Y. Tao, H. Du, T. Ozawa, Q. Fan, K. Luo, G. Kiss, D.P. Wildes, D. Raleigh, Z.P. Wang, S.P. Monga, D.J. Kwiatkowski, W.A. Weiss, J. Aggen, M. Singh, J.A.M. Smith, A. Gill
American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021, Virtual Meeting I; April 10-15, 2021. Presentation ND10.
Revolution Medicines Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:00:03 UTC.