Revolution Medicines : Discovery of a potent, selective and orally bioavailable SOS1 inhibitor, RMC-023, an in vivo tool compound that blocks RAS activation via disruption of the RAS-SOS1 interaction
04/11/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
A. Buckl, E. Quintana, G.J. Lee, N. Shifrin, M. Zhong, L. S. Garrenton, D. C. Montgomery, C. Stahlhut, F. Zhao, D. M. Whalen, S. K. Thompson, A. Tambo-ong, M. Gliedt, J. E. Knox, J. J. Cregg, N. Aay, J. Choi, B. Nguyen, R. Zhao, A. Tripathi, M. Saldajeno-Concar, A. Tomlinson, A. Marquez, D. Hsieh, L. McDowell, E.S. Koltun, A. Bermingham, D. Wildes, M. Singh, Z. Wang, R. Hansen, J.A.M. Smith, A. L. Gill
American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021, Virtual Meeting I; April 10-15, 2021. Poster 1273.
Revolution Medicines Inc. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:40:07 UTC.