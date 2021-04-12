Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Revolution Medicines, Inc.    RVMD

REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.

(RVMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revolution Medicines : Modulation of Innate and Adaptive Immunity in Blood and Tumor of Patients Receiving the SHP2 Inhibitor RMC-4630

04/12/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chen A, Haura E, Pacheco J, Koczywas M, Gordon M, Ulahannan S, Burris H, Ou SI, Wang JS, Riess JW, McCoach C, Capasso A, Quintana E, Hayes J, Dua R, Bitman B, Guerra M, Wang H, Wang X, Janne P

American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021, Virtual Meeting I; April 10-15, 2021. Poster LB050.

Disclaimer

Revolution Medicines Inc. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.
02:03pREVOLUTION MEDICINES  : Modulation of Innate and Adaptive Immunity in Blood and ..
PU
02:03pREVOLUTION MEDICINES  : A Bi-Steric mTORC1 Inhibitor That Selectively Reactivate..
PU
02:01pREVOLUTION MEDICINES  : Discovery of RMC-5552, a selective bi-steric inhibitor o..
PU
04/11REVOLUTION MEDICINES  : Bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitors demonstrate improv..
PU
04/11REVOLUTION MEDICINES  : Discovery of a potent, selective and orally bioavailable..
PU
04/11REVOLUTION MEDICINES  : A Next Generation Tri-Complex KRASG12C(ON) Inhibitor Dir..
PU
04/11REVOLUTION MEDICINES  : Anti-tumor activity and tolerability of the SHP2 inhibit..
PU
04/11REVOLUTION MEDICINES  : First-in-class, orally bioavailable KRASG12V(ON) tri-com..
PU
04/06REVOLUTION MEDICINES  : Clinical acquired resistance to KRASG12C inhibition thro..
PU
03/11Revolution Medicines Announces Six Presentations at the American Association ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -166 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 131 M 3 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 82,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 62,0x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revolution Medicines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,25 $
Last Close Price 42,67 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Goldsmith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Anders Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen M. Kelsey President-Research & Development
Walter Reiher Chief Information Officer
Xiaolin Wang Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.7.78%3 131
MODERNA, INC.34.89%56 442
LONZA GROUP AG-3.59%43 993
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.90%39 822
CELLTRION, INC.-13.79%37 705
SEAGEN INC.-18.44%25 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ