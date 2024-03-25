Next generation retailer and fashion brandREVOLVE returns to the desert this spring with its

annual star-studded, experiential wonderland

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the cutting-edge fashion destination for the next generation consumer, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the iconic REVOLVE Festival, now in its seventh year. The weekend kicks off in Palm Springs with a Pool Party on Friday, April 12th for VIP guests, followed by REVOLVE Festival on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, from 1 pm to 6 pm. REVOLVE Festival will deliver an unparalleled blend of beauty, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences and activities.

"REVOLVE Festival is our most sought-after event every year, and we always aim to provide an incredible experience and introduce our community to the best brands, ambassadors, partners and performers. This year, we're excited to have Revolve Festival at an iconic venue that will provide an intimate experience while continuing to deliver an unparalleled connection to our community by throwing the best party in the desert."

- Michael Mente, Co-Founder & Co-CEO

REVOLVE will introduce guests to an entirely fresh experience at its new venue in Palm Springs, promising an elevated and immersive experience unlike any other. As attendees explore the event, they'll discover out of this world inspired décor and interactive photo opportunities, meticulously crafted to captivate and enchant all who partake. REVOLVE Festival is known for its blockbuster musical lineups and surprise guests and is excited to reveal an unforgettable lineup this year soon.

Guests will enjoy activations from the hottest brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Food and beverage options will include Raising Cane's and an assortment of offerings curated by Family Style Fest (Mr. Charlies, Yeastie Boys, and Wanderlust Creamery) as well as cocktails provided by 818 Tequila, Kendall Jenner's premium tequila, and Sprinter Vodka Soda, canned vodka sodas by Kylie Jenner. Non-alcoholic options including the new limited-time-only Red Bull Summer Edition Caruba Elderflower, LaCroix Sparkling Water and VOSS Water. In the fashion and lifestyle space, guests will be able to stop by rhode's photobooth, pick out a pair of sunglasses from Quay's pop-up, get free sunscreen from Supergoop! and participate in a shoot a hoop competition to win shoes from P.F. Flyers, which is launching on REVOLVE.com.

REVOLVE Festival is known for its total social takeover with hundreds of creators, celebrities and performing artists attending the event in prior years, including the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr., Orlando Bloom, Timothée Chalamet, Diddy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Tobey Maguire, Shay Mitchell, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Quavo, Nicole Richie, Joan Smalls, Sophie Turner and many, many more.

Previous years performers and DJs have included Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Willow, Migos, Offset, SZA, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, A$AP Ferg, Chance the Rapper, YG, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, SAINt jHN, ScHoolboy Q, 2Chainz and more. This year's lineup will be announced soon.

Brand partners this year include:

P.F. Flyers

818 Tequila

Sprinter Vodka Soda

rhode

LaCroix Sparkling Water

Quay Eyewear

Heineken

Havaianas

Supergoop!

Family Style Fest - Food Vendors Mr. Charlies Yeastie Boys Wanderlust Creamery

Raising Cane's

Beignet Box

VOSS Water

Shop the curated festival collection via The REVOLVE Festival Shop on REVOLVE.com now through summer.

***This event is invitation only and non-transferable. Event details such as location

and hours will be given upon RSVP confirmation only. ***

Press Contacts:

revolve@walkerdrawas.com

@REVOLVE

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolve-announces-the-seventh-annual-fashion-music-and-lifestyle-event-revolve-festival-302098074.html

SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.