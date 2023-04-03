REVOLVE PIONEERS FIRST-EVER AI-GENERATED BILLBOARD CAMPAIGN

'BEST TRIP'

IN CELEBRATION OF THE BRAND'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE (NYSE: RVLV), known for being a trailblazer in innovative marketing initiatives, technologies, and data-driven strategies, introduces the world's first AI-generated billboard campaign entitled 'Best Trip' in celebration of the company's 20th-anniversary. The campaign's theme signifies the brand's past, present, and future with art collaboratively created with Ai studio MAISON.META.

"In celebration of our 20th anniversary, we are launching new forward-thinking and innovative partnerships, collaborations, and experiences for our customers. Technology is a big competitive edge for us and allows us to continue to win. Through Ai, we'll be able to explore new emerging designers, brands, and trends that we are known for delivering in unique ways." said Michael Mente, Co-Founder, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of RVLV. "We've known the MAISON.META team for a long time, and they understand our vision. We knew they'd be the best people to bring this Ai campaign to life. This brand-elevating moment sets the tone for where we are heading."

The campaign will be REVOLVE's first venture into AI technologies for brand marketing and advertising. 'Best Trip' is a nod to the 20-year journey that has made REVOLVE one of the world's most sought-after retailers and go-to destinations for current and future fashion, beauty, and lifestyle trends. The ads exemplify the brand's evolution from its early beginnings, first-to-market influencer marketing strategies and trips, expansive global growth, and large-scale experiential marketing events to where the brand will go next in technology and innovation. By utilizing progressive technology, such as AI, REVOLVE will continue to be a leader in the fashion, lifestyle, and e-commerce space as it enters a new phase of growth and innovation. .

'Best Trip' will debut on April 3rd, with the launch of several billboards appearing along the CA 10 highway en route to Palm Springs. The innovative campaign will be visible throughout the month of April to hundreds of thousands of festival goers and fashion enthusiasts traveling to the multiple world-famous music festivals in the desert this month, including REVOLVE's annual world-renowned music and lifestyle festival, REVOLVE Festival, on April 15th and 16th .

In addition, REVOLVE will produce and sell a limited edition capsule collection from the designs seen in the AI campaign. The collection will be available for purchase on REVOLVE.com throughout the spring season. The first drop will be available for preorder on April 3.

REVOLVE will also partner with MAISON.META on various AI initiatives this year, including this season's Ai Fashion Week at Spring Studios in New York City on April 20 + 21, 2023.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

About MAISON.META

MAISON.META is the first cutting-edge creative studio based in New York City, focusing on using artificial intelligence to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital space. Our team of innovative thinkers and tech-savvy professionals work with forward-thinking brands to explore the potential of AI, helping them stay ahead of the curve and stand out in a crowded marketplace. Whether you're looking to create immersive experiences, optimize your marketing efforts, or simply want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's possible, MAISON.META has the expertise and vision to help you get there. Created by TRENDLAND, We are developing Ai in the fields of FASHION / INTERIORS / DESIGN / ART & BEAUTY. maisonmeta.io / @maison.meta

MAISON.META are the proud founding partners of the first Ai Fashion Week. Online & IRL competition for Ai Fashion Designers with fashion industry judges and sponsors. Cash prices for the winner to launch their designs into the real world and more. More information at Fashionweek.ai .

