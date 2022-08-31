Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Revolve Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVLV   US76156B1070

REVOLVE GROUP, INC.

(RVLV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24 2022-08-31 pm EDT
23.68 USD   -2.03%
11:47aRevolve Group, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13
PR
08/29Revolve announces the return of its designer showcase and pop-up shop, revolve gallery during fashion week in new york city
PR
08/15Revolve Group Shares Decline After Barclays Downgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Revolve Group, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13

08/31/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available within the "Events and Presentations" section of Revolve Group Inc.'s investor relations website at http://investors.revolve.com. The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, home and beauty products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Erik Randerson, CFA
562.677.9513
IR@revolve.com

Media:
Meghan Murray-Merriman
meghan.murraymerriman@revolve.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolve-group-inc-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-growth-frontiers-conference-on-september-13-301615639.html

SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about REVOLVE GROUP, INC.
11:47aRevolve Group, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Sept..
PR
08/29Revolve announces the return of its designer showcase and pop-up shop, revolve gallery ..
PR
08/15Revolve Group Shares Decline After Barclays Downgrade
MT
08/15Barclays Downgrades Revolve Group to Underweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target..
MT
08/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moderating Near Monday Close
MT
08/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Maintaining Monday Advance
MT
08/08Needham Adjusts Revolve Group's Price Target to $40 from $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/04Baird Lowers Revolve Group's Price Target to $35 From $50, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/04Morgan Stanley Lowers Revolve Group's Price Target to $28 From $51, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
08/04Raymond James Lowers Revolve Group's Price Target to $30 From $42, Reiterates Outperfor..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REVOLVE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations