Effective January 30, 2024, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will change its name to Lifeward.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
RWLK
IL0011331076
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
|ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will Change its Name to Lifeward
|ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will Change its Ticker to LFWD from RWLK
