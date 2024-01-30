ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing exoskeletons that allow individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. The Company offers ReWalk, which is an exoskeleton that uses its tilt-sensor technology and an on-board computer and motion sensors to drive motorized legs that power movement. ReWalk designs are intended for people with paraplegia, a spinal cord injury resulting in complete or incomplete paralysis of the legs, having the use of their upper bodies and arms. The Company offers two ReWalk products: ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation. ReWalk Personal is designed for everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities, and is custom fitted for each user. ReWalk Rehabilitation is designed for use by paraplegia patients in the clinical rehabilitation environment, where it provides exercise and therapy.