Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWLK   IL0011331076

REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.

(RWLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15:17 2023-03-06 pm EST
0.7910 USD   +4.91%
12:27pRewalk Robotics Ltd. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/23Tranche Update on ReWalk Robotics Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 2, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReWalk Robotics : Other Information - Form 8-K

03/06/2023 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 6, 2023
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Israel
001-36612
Not applicable
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
3 Hatnufa St., Floor 6, Yokneam Ilit, Israel
2069203
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +972.4.959.0123
Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.25
RWLK
Nasdaq Capital Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01Other Information.
On March 6, 2023, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. announced that its ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton technology received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use on stairs and curbs in the United States.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Dated: March 6, 2023
By:
/s/ Mike Lawless
Name:
Mike Lawless
Title:
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.
12:27pRewalk Robotics Ltd. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/23Tranche Update on ReWalk Robotics Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 2, 2022.
CI
02/23Rewalk : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23Transcript : ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
02/23Earnings Flash (RWLK) REWALK ROBOTICS Reports Q4 Revenue $2.2M, vs. Street Est of $2.05..
MT
02/23ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
02/23ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,38 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,8 M 44,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,75 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 298%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence J. Jasinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Lawless Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Dykan Chairman
David Hexner Vice President-Research & Development
Miri Pariente Vice President-Operations, Regulatory & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.-0.80%45
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG23.53%22 148
SONOVA HOLDING AG11.04%15 596
COCHLEAR LIMITED9.39%9 915
DEMANT A/S12.28%6 874
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-5.72%3 188