ReWalk Robotics : Other Information - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 6, 2023

On March 6, 2023, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. announced that its ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton technology received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use on stairs and curbs in the United States.

