    RWLK   IL0011331076

REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.

(RWLK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/05 05:04:23 pm
1.59 USD   +23.26%
ReWalk Robotics to Hold its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on November 11, 2021
GL
04:24pAFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Rwlk, gdyn, pton
MT
04:06pHealth Care Stocks Ailing Friday Amid Market Rally
MT
ReWalk Robotics to Hold its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on November 11, 2021

11/05/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that management will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings call Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern time. 

To access the conference call please dial the following:

Toll free (U.S.)(844) 423-9889
International (U.S)(716) 247-5804
Germany08 00 18 15 287
Israel18 09 31 53 62
Access Code4692387
Webcast (live and replay)https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h495e8p4
under the ‘Investors’ section'.

The archived webcast will be available via the following link
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h495e8p4 or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States. 

Investor Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer 
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123 
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,14 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80,6 M 80,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 67,5%
Lawrence J. Jasinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ori Gon Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Dykan Chairman
Miri Pariente Vice President-Operations, Regulatory & Quality
Wayne B. Weisman Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.-2.27%81
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG101.16%36 146
SONOVA HOLDING AG73.39%27 590
DEMANT A/S37.24%12 269
COCHLEAR LIMITED24.37%11 232
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.37.24%3 823