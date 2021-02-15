Log in
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.

(RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021

02/15/2021 | 12:45pm EST
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN, Germany and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open.   

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time8:30 A.M EST
Toll free (U.S.)(844) 423-9889
International (U.S)(716) 247-5804
Germany08 00 18 15 287
Israel18 09 31 53 62
Access Code8763375
 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqevtg5m
Webcast (live and replay) under the ‘Investors’ section'.

The archived webcast will be available via the following link
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqevtg5m or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States. 

Investor Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer 
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123 
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,68 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 22,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrence J. Jasinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ori Gon Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Dykan Chairman
Miri Pariente Vice President-Operations & Quality Assurance
Wayne B. Weisman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.226.52%107
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.12%219 709
MEDTRONIC PLC2.22%161 172
STRYKER CORPORATION1.27%93 354
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.44%74 476
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.14.07%48 066
