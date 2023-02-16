Advanced search
    RWLK   IL0011331076

REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.

(RWLK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:43 2023-02-15 pm EST
0.8011 USD   +0.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

02/16/2023 | 08:02am EST
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time8:30 A.M EST
Toll free (U.S.)1-833-630-1956
International (U.S)1-412-317-1837
Germany0800-6647650
Israel1-80-9212373
Access CodePlease ask to join into the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. call
Webcast (live and replay)https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z32t5emd under the ‘Investors’ section'.

        
The archived webcast will be available via the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z32t5emd or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States. 

Investor Contact:
Michael Lawless
Chief Financial Officer
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +1 508-281-7274
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,38 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 49,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 274%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence J. Jasinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Lawless Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Dykan Chairman
David Hexner Vice President-Research & Development
Miri Pariente Vice President-Operations, Regulatory & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.5.39%50
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG22.59%22 305
SONOVA HOLDING AG6.11%15 122
COCHLEAR LIMITED10.37%10 200
DEMANT A/S14.05%7 019
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-1.18%3 500