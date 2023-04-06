Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Reway Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWY   IT0005528069

REWAY GROUP S.P.A.

(RWY)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-06 am EDT
3.500 EUR   +4.17%
12:50pReway Group announces full exercise of greenshoe option
AN
04/04Reway acquires new jobs and portfolio rises to EUR485 million
AN
03/29Reway Group, profit and production value up in 2022
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reway Group announces full exercise of greenshoe option

04/06/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Reway Group Spa announced Thursday that Integrae SIM Spa and illimity Bank Spa, as Joint Global Coordinators, have fully exercised the greenshoe option in the capital increase, granted by the company during the placement of its ordinary shares, for 645,000 ordinary shares.

The greenshoe option was part of the agreements signed between the company, Integrae SIM and illimity Bank as part of the IPO transaction.

The reference price is EUR3.10 per share, which corresponds to the price established as part of the placement of Reway Group's ordinary shares with a total value of approximately EUR2.0 million.

Settlement of the shares subject to the greenshoe option will take place on April 11, 2023 and by value date also on the same date.

Following the exercise of the greenshoe option, the company explains, a total of 6.4 million newly issued ordinary shares were placed, at a price of EUR3.10 per ordinary share, for a total amount of funding of EUR20 million approximately.

Reway Group's stock on Thursday closed in the green by 4.2 percent at EUR3.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. 1.82% 6.155 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
REWAY GROUP S.P.A. 4.17% 3.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
