Reway Group announces full exercise of greenshoe option

(Alliance News) - Reway Group Spa announced Thursday that Integrae SIM Spa and illimity Bank Spa, as Joint Global Coordinators, have fully exercised the greenshoe option in the capital increase, granted by the company during the placement of its ordinary shares, for 645,000 ordinary shares.

The greenshoe option was part of the agreements signed between the company, Integrae SIM and illimity Bank as part of the IPO transaction.

The reference price is EUR3.10 per share, which corresponds to the price established as part of the placement of Reway Group's ordinary shares with a total value of approximately EUR2.0 million.

Settlement of the shares subject to the greenshoe option will take place on April 11, 2023 and by value date also on the same date.

Following the exercise of the greenshoe option, the company explains, a total of 6.4 million newly issued ordinary shares were placed, at a price of EUR3.10 per ordinary share, for a total amount of funding of EUR20 million approximately.

Reway Group's stock on Thursday closed in the green by 4.2 percent at EUR3.50 per share.

