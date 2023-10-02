PRESS RELEASE

REWAY GROUP WILL PARTICIPATE IN NOVAS 2023 THE ILLIMITY BANK EQUITY

CONFERENCE IN MILAN ON 5 OCTOBER 2023

Milan, 2 October 2023 - Reway Group S.p.A., main Italian player in roads and highways maintenance, on 5 October 2023 will participate in to the second edition of NOVAS, the equity conference promoted by illimity, a revolutionary bank which aims to assist Italian SMEs to create value.

The event - which will be held in Milan (Palazzo Parigi, Corso di Porta Nuo va, 1) from 09.00 to 18.00 - aims to support the further development of companies through an important opportunity to meet with institutional investors, simultaneously nurturing the dialogue between operators and institutional representatives on topics relevant to the development of the capital market dedicated to SMEs.

Entrepreneurs and top management of 11 companies will be present, representing a total capitalization of approximately 1 billion euros, generating revenues of more than €800 million and empl oying over 3,000 people.

The presentation for investors will be made available on the institutional website https://www.rewaygroup.com/, section investors https://ir.rewaygroup.com/it/

