Investor Presentation
Novas Equity Conference
Flight to Quality
The status of Strategic infrastructures mirror the near future.
Reway is the pillar that allows them to be preserved and made efficient, guaranteeing the safety and speed of people and goods, placing quality at the center of its value proposition
Paolo Luccini -
Chairman and CEO, Reway Group
2Investor Presentation
Today's Speakers
Paolo Luccini - Chairman and CEO, Reway Group
He graduated in Economics and Commerce in 1993 at the University of Parma and soon after started working at an accounting firm where he remained for 2 years. In 1994 he founded MGA where he took on the role of Sole Director (until 2021) and Technical Director. In 2014 he founded TLS. In December 2021, he established Reway Group, where he holds the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Federico Della Gatta - CFO, Reway Group
He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Management in 2017 at the Luigi Bocconi Commercial University and, after an internship at a consulting company, he obtained a Master in Global Commerce at the University of Virginia and a Master in Global Strategic Management at ESADE Business School in 2018. Immediately afterwards he began a 3-year work experience at Johnson & Johnson. In November 2021, he joined the AFC of the Reway Group
Investor Presentation
3
We Are Mission Critical
ReWay Group is the Italian reference company for motorway infrastructure rehabilitation
Thanks to the 30 years of experience, ReWay Group combines operational and organizational expertise to deliver optimal and safe structures that have been strictly supervised. In fact, Reway is one of the only sector operators able to cover all stages of the processend-to-end. Furthermore, the certifications gained over the years guarantee the group an important competitive barrier.
The Italian motorway network extends for c. 7.000 km and represents only a part of the entire critical infrastructure system (also made up of the railway, port and data sectors).
The investment plans allocate budgets for ordinary maintenance and investments in transferable assets, in modernization, and extraordinary maintenance. The Group estimates that the total market over the next 5 years can reach a value of about € 8 billion.
All companies within the Group have a strong focus on research, in particular in the field of innovative materials, with the aim of achieving ever higher objectives of efficiency and sustainability. Research activities can be carried out both internally or in partnership with the Group's customers and suppliers.
Reway intends to perfect its strategic path mainly through external growth lines. In particular, the three streams on which growth prospects are reviewed are: (i) Vertical integration, (ii) Expansion into new markets (iii) Technological innovation
4Investor Presentation
Financial Snapshot | 1H 2023
Total Revenues | ~ € 54,7 m , - 2,6 % YoY EBITDA | ~ € 10,6m , + 0,1% YoY
Net Income | ~ € 5,8m , -13,9 % YoY
Business Update | June 2023
People| ~ 420
Backlog| + € 500,5m
Backlog Visibility | ~ 5 Years
Stock Update | Today1
Stock Price| € 3,8
From the IPO| +23%
1 Data as of 3 October 2023
Corporate Structure
Paolo Luccini
Alex Luccini
Maryna Syvtsova
71%
25%
4%
Elocyn Ltd
Luccini S.r.l.
Patrizia
Casillo
13.20%
78.00%
8.80%
Reway Group S.p.A.
MGA S.r.l.
Soteco S.r.l.
TLS S.r.l.
100%
100%
100%
Board of Directors
Paolo Luccini
Francesco Dell'Elmo
Chair
Vice Chair
Alex Luccini
Maryna Syvtsova
Director
Director
Galliano di Marco
Federico Della Gatta
Director
Director
Giuseppe Vegas
Independent Director
Board of Statutory Auditors
Stefano Lunardi
Mauro Zavani
President
Auditor
Barbara Alemanni
Sergio Vento
Auditor
Alternate Auditor
Stefano Montanari
Alternate Auditor
Auditing Firm*
*Until the approval of the financial statements as of 31/12/2023
Investor Presentation
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Reway Group S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 07:20:19 UTC.