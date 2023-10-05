Investor Presentation

Novas Equity Conference

Flight to Quality

The status of Strategic infrastructures mirror the near future.

Reway is the pillar that allows them to be preserved and made efficient, guaranteeing the safety and speed of people and goods, placing quality at the center of its value proposition

Paolo Luccini -

Chairman and CEO, Reway Group

2Investor Presentation

Today's Speakers

Paolo Luccini - Chairman and CEO, Reway Group

He graduated in Economics and Commerce in 1993 at the University of Parma and soon after started working at an accounting firm where he remained for 2 years. In 1994 he founded MGA where he took on the role of Sole Director (until 2021) and Technical Director. In 2014 he founded TLS. In December 2021, he established Reway Group, where he holds the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Federico Della Gatta - CFO, Reway Group

He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Management in 2017 at the Luigi Bocconi Commercial University and, after an internship at a consulting company, he obtained a Master in Global Commerce at the University of Virginia and a Master in Global Strategic Management at ESADE Business School in 2018. Immediately afterwards he began a 3-year work experience at Johnson & Johnson. In November 2021, he joined the AFC of the Reway Group

Investor Presentation

3

We Are Mission Critical

ReWay Group is the Italian reference company for motorway infrastructure rehabilitation

Thanks to the 30 years of experience, ReWay Group combines operational and organizational expertise to deliver optimal and safe structures that have been strictly supervised. In fact, Reway is one of the only sector operators able to cover all stages of the processend-to-end. Furthermore, the certifications gained over the years guarantee the group an important competitive barrier.

The Italian motorway network extends for c. 7.000 km and represents only a part of the entire critical infrastructure system (also made up of the railway, port and data sectors).

The investment plans allocate budgets for ordinary maintenance and investments in transferable assets, in modernization, and extraordinary maintenance. The Group estimates that the total market over the next 5 years can reach a value of about € 8 billion.

All companies within the Group have a strong focus on research, in particular in the field of innovative materials, with the aim of achieving ever higher objectives of efficiency and sustainability. Research activities can be carried out both internally or in partnership with the Group's customers and suppliers.

Reway intends to perfect its strategic path mainly through external growth lines. In particular, the three streams on which growth prospects are reviewed are: (i) Vertical integration, (ii) Expansion into new markets (iii) Technological innovation

4Investor Presentation

Financial Snapshot | 1H 2023

Total Revenues | ~ € 54,7 m , - 2,6 % YoY EBITDA | ~ € 10,6m , + 0,1% YoY

Net Income | ~ € 5,8m , -13,9 % YoY

Business Update | June 2023

People| ~ 420

Backlog| + € 500,5m

Backlog Visibility | ~ 5 Years

Stock Update | Today1

Stock Price| € 3,8

From the IPO| +23%

1 Data as of 3 October 2023

Corporate Structure

Paolo Luccini

Alex Luccini

Maryna Syvtsova

71%

25%

4%

Elocyn Ltd

Luccini S.r.l.

Patrizia

Casillo

13.20%

78.00%

8.80%

Reway Group S.p.A.

MGA S.r.l.

Soteco S.r.l.

TLS S.r.l.

100%

100%

100%

Board of Directors

Paolo Luccini

Francesco Dell'Elmo

Chair

Vice Chair

Alex Luccini

Maryna Syvtsova

Director

Director

Galliano di Marco

Federico Della Gatta

Director

Director

Giuseppe Vegas

Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

Stefano Lunardi

Mauro Zavani

President

Auditor

Barbara Alemanni

Sergio Vento

Auditor

Alternate Auditor

Stefano Montanari

Alternate Auditor

Auditing Firm*

*Until the approval of the financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Investor Presentation

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Reway Group S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 07:20:19 UTC.