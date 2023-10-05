We Are Mission Critical

ReWay Group is the Italian reference company for motorway infrastructure rehabilitation

Thanks to the 30 years of experience, ReWay Group combines operational and organizational expertise to deliver optimal and safe structures that have been strictly supervised. In fact, Reway is one of the only sector operators able to cover all stages of the processend-to-end. Furthermore, the certifications gained over the years guarantee the group an important competitive barrier.

The Italian motorway network extends for c. 7.000 km and represents only a part of the entire critical infrastructure system (also made up of the railway, port and data sectors).

The investment plans allocate budgets for ordinary maintenance and investments in transferable assets, in modernization, and extraordinary maintenance. The Group estimates that the total market over the next 5 years can reach a value of about € 8 billion.

All companies within the Group have a strong focus on research, in particular in the field of innovative materials, with the aim of achieving ever higher objectives of efficiency and sustainability. Research activities can be carried out both internally or in partnership with the Group's customers and suppliers.

Reway intends to perfect its strategic path mainly through external growth lines. In particular, the three streams on which growth prospects are reviewed are: (i) Vertical integration, (ii) Expansion into new markets (iii) Technological innovation

