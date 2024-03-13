B R E A K I N G N E W S

Gema is awarded orders for € 84.00 million

In a press release of March 7th, 2024, Reway Group SpA - a leading Italian Company in the restoration of road and highway infrastructures, announced that its subsidiary Gema SpA, recognized as one of the leading operators in the field of maintenance of railway infrastructure and civil construction, has been awarded new work orders in the railway sector, for a total amount of approximately € 84.00 million.

The contracts obtained by Gema are mainly attributable to the awarding of four new framework contracts awarded by the Italian Railway Network (RFI), in ATI (Associazione Tem- poranea d'Imprese) with various other partners. In terms of timeframe, the start of activities is expected to take place in the second half of 2024.

Specifically, the most significant contract obtained concerns routine maintenance work on RFI stations and buildings in the regions of Abruzzo, Umbria, Tuscany, Liguria, and Marche. In this area, Gema, as the leader of the ATI, holds 51.0% of the contract, corresponding to a value of approximately € 26.00 million. The duration for such work is expected to be about three years.

In addition to this order, there is another important contract worth about € 24.50 million, which involves Gema in the routine maintenance in ATI, of a railway infrastructure and related stations in Rome. This work provides for a 49.0% participation in the ATI for Gema and will extend for approximately two years.

Gema also holds the leading role (having 64.0% participation in the ATI) in a project for acoustic improvement along RFI's rail network in Tuscany. The contract, worth about €19.00 million for Gema, will last for two years.

Finally, the fourth contract awarded to Gema concerns the design and implementation of extraordinary maintenance works on civil railway infrastructure in Lazio and Sardinia. Gema participates in this project with a 30.7% share within a consortium led by Salcef Group. These works, scheduled to last about two years, represent, for Gema, a value of about € 8.10 million.

In addition to these assignments, Gema has obtained other contracts for the maintenance of rail infrastructure with a total value of € 6.50 million. These additional agreements increase the total value of contracts awarded by Gema under the new management of Reway Group to approximately € 84.00 million.

Based on the press release regarding recently awarded contracts, it is clear that the Group is proceeding positively with its development plan, consolidating its presence in the railway sector. Positioning itself into significant investment initiatives to modernize the network nationwide, the Group demonstrates its ability to respond effectively to the needs of an ever-changing market.