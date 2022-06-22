Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. REX American Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REX   US7616241052

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(REX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:48 2022-06-22 pm EDT
83.95 USD   -4.33%
02:05pREX AMERICAN RESOURCES : DECLARES 3-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT - Form 8-K
PU
02:03pREX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:57aREX American Resources Approves 3-for-1 Stock Split as Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES : DECLARES 3-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT - Form 8-K

06/22/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES DECLARES 3-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT

Dayton, Ohio, (June 22, 2022) -- REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX" or "the Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 3-for-1 split of its Common Stock to be effected as a 200 percent (200%) Common Stock dividend.

The dividend is payable August 5, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2022. Shareholders will receive two additional shares of Common Stock for every share held on the record date. As a result of the stock split, REX American Resources' outstanding shares of Common Stock will increase from 5,953,975 at present, to approximately 17,861,925 shares.

Taking into effect the planned stock split, effective at the close of business on July 29, 2022, the number of shares of Common Stock previously authorized by the Board of Directors for repurchase will be increased by 200 percent (200%) to 1,348,239 shares.

Commenting on the stock split, REX American Resources' Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "Since 2010, the Company has repurchased approximately 4,779,000 shares of its common stock, which reflects our confidence in our long-term prospects and the strong cash flow that we have generated from our ethanol operations and ownership interests. However, due to the resulting significant reduction in float, the Board of Directors has authorized a 3-for-1 stock split to enhance liquidity for our shareholders."

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 700 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended April 30, 2022. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 277 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical

interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Douglas Bruggeman

Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja

Chief Financial Officer

JCIR

(937) 276-3931

(212) 835-8500 / rex@jcir.com

###

Disclaimer

Rex American Resources Corporation published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 18:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
02:05pREX AMERICAN RESOURCES : DECLARES 3-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT - Form 8-K
PU
02:03pREX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other E..
AQ
10:57aREX American Resources Approves 3-for-1 Stock Split as Dividend
MT
10:23aREX American Resources Declares 3-for-1 Stock Split
BU
06/16TRANSCRIPT : REX American Resources Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/27REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/27REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Add to Wednesday Gains
MT
05/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodities Rising in Mid-Week Trading
MT
05/25REX AMERICAN RESOURCES : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTAB..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 909 M - -
Net income 2023 42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 519 M 519 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
REX American Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 87,74 $
Average target price 115,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zafar A. Rizvi President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Douglas L. Bruggeman CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Stuart Alan Rose Executive Chairman & Head-Corporate Development
David S. Harris Independent Director
Charles A. Elcan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION-8.60%519
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-15.42%3 401
NEL ASA-10.98%2 151
GREEN PLAINS INC.-10.39%1 677
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.30.93%1 352
CROPENERGIES AG0.33%1 132