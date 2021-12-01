REX American Resources Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Net Income Per Share Attributable to Rex Common Shareholders Increase of 78% To $2.56

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) (“REX” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter (“Q3 ‘21”) ended October 31, 2021. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call: 212/231-2932 Webcast / Replay URL: www.rexamerican.com The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

REX American Resources’ Q3 ‘21 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities and its refined coal operation. The One Earth Energy, LLC (“One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC (“NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, as is the refined coal entity, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its ethanol and by-products component as continuing operations and beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 its refined coal component as discontinued operations as operations have now ceased.

REX’s Q3 ‘21 net sales and revenue were $203.1 million, compared with $124.2 million in Q3 ‘20. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase was primarily due to higher ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil pricing. Reflecting the revenue growth, which was partially offset by increased costs in corn and natural gas, Q3 ‘21 gross profit for the Company’s continuing operations increased to $25.2 million, compared with $18.9 million in Q3 ‘20. As a result, the Company reported Q3 ‘21 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests from continuing operations of $19.2 million, compared with $16.3 million in the comparable year ago period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in Q3 ‘21 was $15.3 million, compared to $8.8 million in Q3 ‘20. Q3 ‘21 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $2.56, compared to net income per share of $1.44 in Q3 ‘20. Per share results in Q3 ‘21 and Q3 ‘20 are based on 5,963,000 and 6,143,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, “We are pleased to report strong results for the fiscal third quarter and year to date, including earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter and $5.16 for the nine months ended October 31, 2021. We experienced significantly improved pricing across all of our ethanol products, which more than offset higher input costs and which led to improved results.

“We remain confident in our steadfast principles of ethanol production, which combined with our focus on efficiencies and the operational excellence of our plants continues to create additional value for our shareholders. I would like to again recognize the hard work and dedication of our employees as we navigated through the past 18 months.”

Balance Sheet

At October 31, 2021, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $219.0 million, $33.9 million of which was at the parent company, and $185.1 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2021, of $180.7 million, $48.2 million of which was at the parent company, and $132.5 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

During the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021 the Company repurchased 66,792 shares of its common stock at a cost of $5.3 million. The Company is currently authorized to repurchase up to an additional 449,413 shares of common stock and has approximately 5,920,351 shares of common stock outstanding.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s

consolidated alternative energy interests: Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 2.31 $ 1.31 $ 2.12 $ 1.28 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 184.85 $ 129.38 $ 200.02 $ 136.49 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.59 $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 0.25 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 92.10 $ 56.68 $ 83.97 $ 52.44 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 6.45 $ 3.28 $ 6.05 $ 3.57 Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu) $ 4.58 $ 2.09 $ 3.69 $ 2.87

Supplemental data related to REX’s ethanol interests: REX American Resources Corporation

Ethanol Ownership Interests/Effective Annual Gallons Shipped as of October 31, 2021 (gallons in millions) Entity Trailing

Twelve

Months

Gallons

Shipped Current

REX

Ownership

Interest REX’s Current Effective

Ownership of Trailing Twelve

Month Gallons Shipped One Earth Energy, LLC

Gibson City, IL 137.9 75.8% 104.5 NuGen Energy, LLC

Marion, SD 137.8 99.7% 137.4 Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC

West Burlington, IA 110.3 10.3% 11.4 Big River Resources Galva, LLC

Galva, IL 116.0 10.3% 11.9 Big River United Energy, LLC

Dyersville, IA 125.3 5.7% 7.1 Big River Resources Boyceville, LLC

Boyceville, WI 63.6 10.3% 6.6 Total 690.9 n/a 278.9

Third Quarter Conference Call

REX will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Senior management will discuss the quarterly financial results and host a question and answer session. The dial in number for the audio conference call is 212/231-2932 (domestic and international callers).

Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website, www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 691 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended October 31, 2021. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 279 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol and refined coal plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, changes in the international, national or regional economies, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

- statements of operations follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Three Months

Ended

October 31, Nine Months

Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales and revenue $ 203,066 $ 124,217 $ 562,786 $ 246,694 Cost of sales 177,914 105,288 504,003 235,435 Gross profit (loss) 25,152 18,929 58,783 11,259 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,310 ) (4,269 ) (22,444 ) (13,407 ) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 349 1,152 2,763 168 Interest and other income, net 35 537 117 1,403 Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 19,226 16,349 39,219 (577 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (4,338 ) (5,037 ) (8,329 ) 444 Net income (loss) from continuing operations including non-controlling interests 14,888 11,312 30,890 (133 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (continuing operations) (1,562 ) (2,276 ) (4,585 ) (1,331 ) Net income (loss) attributable to REX common shareholders (continuing operations) 13,326 9,036 26,305 (1,464 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,815 (253 ) 4,263 729 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (discontinued operations) 137 58 370 193 Net income (loss) attributable to REX common shareholders (discontinued operations) 1,952 (195 ) 4,633 922 Net income (loss) attributable to REX common shareholders $ 15,278 $ 8,841 $ 30,938 $ (542 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 5,963 6,143 5,994 6,221 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to REX common shareholders $ 2.23 $ 1.47 $ 4.39 $ (0.24 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to REX common shareholders 0.33 (0.03 ) 0.77 0.15 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 2.56 $ 1.44 $ 5.16 $ (0.09 )

- balance sheets follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Unaudited ASSETS October 31,

2021 January 31,

2021 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,395 $ 144,501 Short-term investments 21,620 36,194 Restricted cash 1,737 1,657 Accounts receivable 40,026 19,713 Inventory 29,753 37,426 Refundable income taxes 5,930 6,020 Prepaid expenses and other 10,389 12,751 Current assets held for sale 392 488 Total current assets 307,242 258,750 Property and equipment-net 141,205 150,861 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,817 12,678 Deferred taxes and other assets 33,190 25,275 Equity method investment 30,715 29,456 Assets held for sale 233 2,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 524,402 $ 479,345 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable – trade $ 27,133 $ 16,573 Current operating lease liabilities 4,999 4,875 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,121 8,754 Current liabilities held for sale 282 535 Total current liabilities 46,535 30,737 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 4,030 3,713 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,553 7,439 Other long-term liabilities 2,581 273 Total long-term liabilities 13,164 11,425 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: REX shareholders’ equity: Common stock, 45,000 shares authorized, 29,853 shares issued at par 299 299 Paid in capital 149,299 149,110 Retained earnings 620,924 589,986 Treasury stock, 23,933 shares (361,199 ) (354,612 ) Total REX shareholders’ equity 409,323 384,783 Non-controlling interests 55,380 52,400 Total equity 464,703 437,183 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 524,402 $ 479,345

- statements of cash flows follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Unaudited Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 35,153 $ 596 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 4,263 729 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 30,890 (133 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 13,505 13,604 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,128 3,982 Stock based compensation expense 1,100 122 Income from equity method investments (2,763 ) (168 ) Dividends received from equity method investments 1,504 2,506 Interest income from investments (36 ) (200 ) Deferred income tax 5,840 (356 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1 ) (58 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,313 ) 473 Inventory 7,673 14,000 Refundable income taxes (332 ) (130 ) Other assets 1,912 (611 ) Accounts payable-trade 10,916 (4,361 ) Other liabilities 2,776 (4,966 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 56,799 23,704 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (6,368 ) (2,205 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,431 21,499 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (4,245 ) (6,610 ) Purchases of short-term investments (67,412 ) (68,225 ) Sales of short-term investments 82,022 65,282 Other 40 (474 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,405 (10,027 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (6,627 ) (18,089 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (1,515 ) (283 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (8,142 ) (18,372 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations 280 88 Net cash used in financing activities (7,862 ) (18,284 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS

AND RESTRICTED CASH 52,974 (6,812 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period 146,158 180,771 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-End of period $ 199,132 $ 173,959 Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards issued $ 100 $ 240 Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards accrued $ 972 $ - Non-cash investing activities – Accrued capital expenditures $ 34 $ 198 Right-of use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 3,267 $ 1,863

