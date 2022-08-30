Log in
    REX   US7616241052

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(REX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
33.64 USD   +1.23%
07:21aREX American Resources Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
07:08aREX : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:02aEarnings Flash (REX) REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $240.3M, vs. Street Est of $237M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REX American Resources Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Net Income Per Share Attributable to REX Common Shareholders Of $0.63

08/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) (“REX” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter (“Q2 ‘22”) ended July 31, 2022. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call:
Webcast / Replay URL:

212/231-2925
www.rexamerican.com
The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

REX American Resources’ Q2 ‘22 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC (“One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC (“NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its ethanol and by-products component as continuing operations and beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 its refined coal component as discontinued operations as operations have now ceased.

REX’s Q2 ‘22 net sales and revenue were $240.3 million, compared with $195.7 million in Q2 ‘21. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase was primarily due to higher pricing of ethanol, dried distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and modified distillers grains. These factors were partially offset by increases in corn and natural gas prices. As a result, Q2 ‘22 gross profit for the Company’s continuing operations increased to $16.6 million, compared with $14.2 million in Q2 ‘21. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company’s two consolidated plants received COVID-19 relief grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture totaling approximately $7.8 million based on reduced production in 2020. Additionally, the Company recognized approximately $1.6 million in income related to its equity share of relief grants received by its unconsolidated affiliates. As a result, the Company reported Q2 ‘22 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $19.2 million, compared with income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $9.8 million in the comparable year ago period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders from continuing operations in Q2 ‘22 was $11.2 million, compared to net income of $5.7 million in Q2 ‘21. Q2 ‘22 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.63, compared to net income per share of $0.44 in Q2 ‘21. Per share results for Q2 ‘22 and Q2 ‘21 are based on 17,772,000 and 18,034,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company’s recent 3-for-1 common stock split.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, “I am pleased with the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, including a 23% increase in net sales and a 43% increase in net income per share. These results reflect the continued success of our strategy, the effectiveness of our plants and the tireless efforts of our teams to manage through a challenging operating environment, including higher pricing across our two largest input costs and logistic constraints."

“We currently remain confident in our ability to further leverage our resources and strong balance sheet to take advantage of opportunities ahead of us, including our carbon capture initiative, and create additional value for our employees, partners and shareholders.”

Balance Sheet
At July 31, 2022, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $245.1 million, $36.3 million of which was at the parent company, and $208.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2022, of $255.7 million, $42.9 million of which was at the parent company, and $212.8 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

During the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022, and reflecting the 3-for-1 stock split effected August 5, 2022, the Company repurchased 221,883 shares of its common stock at a cost of $6.2 million. On a pre-split basis, the Company repurchased 73,961 shares of its common stock in the fiscal 2022 second quarter. The Company is currently authorized to repurchase up to an additional 1,126,356 shares of common stock and has approximately 17,640,042 shares of common stock outstanding (both figures adjusted for the August 5, 2022 3-for-1 stock split).

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s

consolidated alternative energy interests:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 31, July 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Average selling price per gallon of ethanol

$

2.65

 

$

2.21

$

2.47

 

$

2.02

Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains

$

249.62

 

$

206.78

$

233.80

 

$

207.84

Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil

$

0.72

 

$

0.47

$

0.68

 

$

0.41

Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains

$

128.50

 

$

90.54

$

121.65

 

$

79.13

Average cost per bushel of grain

$

7.78

 

$

6.45

$

7.18

 

$

5.86

Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu)

$

7.04

 

$

3.30

$

6.48

 

$

3.24

Second Quarter Conference Call
REX will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Senior management will discuss the quarterly financial results and host a question and answer session. The dial in number for the audio conference call is 212/231-2925 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website, www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation
REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 704 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2022. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 280 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 31, July 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net sales and revenue

$

240,328

 

$

195,678

 

$

434,556

 

$

359,720

 

Cost of sales

 

223,744

 

 

181,524

 

 

406,060

 

 

326,089

 

Gross profit

 

16,584

 

 

14,154

 

 

28,496

 

 

33,631

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(9,148

)

 

(6,231

)

 

(14,351

)

 

(16,134

)

Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates

 

3,598

 

 

1,844

 

 

5,549

 

 

2,414

 

Interest and other income, net

 

8,181

 

 

39

 

 

8,355

 

 

82

 

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

 

19,215

 

 

9,806

 

 

28,049

 

 

19,993

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(4,330

)

 

(1,767

)

 

(6,178

)

 

(3,991

)

Net income from continuing operations

 

14,885

 

 

8,039

 

 

21,871

 

 

16,002

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (continuing operations)

 

(3,715

)

 

(2,329

)

 

(5,519

)

 

(3,023

)

Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (continuing operations)

 

11,170

 

 

5,710

 

 

16,352

 

 

12,979

 

 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

-

 

 

2,013

 

 

-

 

 

2,448

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (discontinued operations)

 

-

 

 

153

 

 

-

 

 

233

 

Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (discontinued operations)

 

-

 

 

2,166

 

 

-

 

 

2,681

 

 
Net income attributable to REX common shareholders

$

11,170

 

$

7,876

 

$

16,352

 

$

15,660

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

17,772

 

 

18,034

 

 

17,777

 

 

18,031

 

Basic and diluted net income per share from continuing operations attributable to REX common shareholders

$

0.63

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.92

 

$

0.72

 

Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to REX common shareholders

 

-

 

 

0.12

 

 

0.15

 

Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders

$

0.63

 

$

0.44

 

$

0.92

 

$

0.87

 

- balance sheets follow - 

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Unaudited

July 31,

January 31,

ASSETS:

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

54,639

 

$

229,846

 

Short-term investments

 

190,471

 

 

25,877

 

Restricted cash

 

3,332

 

 

2,222

 

Accounts receivable

 

38,559

 

 

25,821

 

Inventory

 

49,928

 

 

42,225

 

Refundable income taxes

 

5,898

 

 

6,677

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

14,505

 

 

12,499

 

Total current assets

 

357,332

 

 

345,167

 

Property and equipment, net

 

131,580

 

 

137,554

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

12,893

 

 

11,221

 

Deferred taxes and other assets

 

21,950

 

 

25,853

 

Equity method investment

 

36,115

 

 

30,566

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

559,870

 

$

550,361

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable - trade

$

21,194

 

$

32,266

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

4,376

 

 

4,600

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

16,383

 

 

13,617

 

Total current liabilities

 

41,953

 

 

50,483

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred taxes

 

3,132

 

 

3,132

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

8,386

 

 

6,390

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

2,959

 

 

2,794

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

14,477

 

 

12,316

 

EQUITY:
REX shareholders' equity:
Common stock

 

299

 

 

299

 

Retained earnings

 

629,481

 

 

611,607

 

Treasury stock

 

(186,996

)

 

(181,114

)

Total REX shareholders' equity

 

442,784

 

 

430,792

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

60,656

 

 

56,770

 

Total equity

 

503,440

 

 

487,562

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

559,870

 

$

550,361

 

- statements of cash flows follow - 

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Unaudited

Six Months Ended
July 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income including noncontrolling interests

$

21,871

 

$

18,450

 

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

-

 

 

2,448

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

21,871

 

 

16,002

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation

 

8,984

 

 

9,056

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,835

 

 

2,734

 

Income from equity method investments

 

(5,549

)

 

(2,414

)

Interest income from investments

 

(488

)

 

(27

)

Deferred income taxes

 

4,153

 

 

3,158

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

856

 

 

567

 

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment - net

 

5

 

 

(3

)

Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable

 

(12,738

)

 

(9,808

)

Inventories

 

(7,703

)

 

(3,886

)

Refundable income taxes

 

779

 

 

(1,132

)

Other assets

 

(2,153

)

 

282

 

Accounts payable - trade

 

(11,254

)

 

4,800

 

Other liabilities

 

1,173

 

 

902

 

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

 

771

 

 

20,231

 

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

(3,074

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

771

 

 

17,157

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital Expenditures

 

(2,936

)

 

(2,693

)

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(189,988

)

 

(49,281

)

Sale of short-term investments

 

25,882

 

 

52,220

 

Other

 

-

 

 

30

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(167,042

)

 

276

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Treasury stock acquired

 

(6,193

)

 

(1,356

)

Payments to noncontrolling interests holders

 

(1,633

)

 

(1,304

)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

 

(7,826

)

 

(2,660

)

Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

139

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(7,826

)

 

(2,521

)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

(174,097

)

 

14,912

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period

 

232,068

 

 

146,158

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period

$

57,971

 

$

161,070

 

Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued

$

563

 

$

482

 

Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued

$

1,539

 

$

100

 

Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures

$

260

 

$

67

 

Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution

$

4,507

 

$

3,267

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
