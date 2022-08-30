REX American Resources Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Net Income Per Share Attributable to REX Common Shareholders Of $0.63

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) (“REX” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter (“Q2 ‘22”) ended July 31, 2022. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources’ Q2 ‘22 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC (“One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC (“NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its ethanol and by-products component as continuing operations and beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 its refined coal component as discontinued operations as operations have now ceased.

REX’s Q2 ‘22 net sales and revenue were $240.3 million, compared with $195.7 million in Q2 ‘21. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase was primarily due to higher pricing of ethanol, dried distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and modified distillers grains. These factors were partially offset by increases in corn and natural gas prices. As a result, Q2 ‘22 gross profit for the Company’s continuing operations increased to $16.6 million, compared with $14.2 million in Q2 ‘21. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company’s two consolidated plants received COVID-19 relief grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture totaling approximately $7.8 million based on reduced production in 2020. Additionally, the Company recognized approximately $1.6 million in income related to its equity share of relief grants received by its unconsolidated affiliates. As a result, the Company reported Q2 ‘22 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $19.2 million, compared with income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $9.8 million in the comparable year ago period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders from continuing operations in Q2 ‘22 was $11.2 million, compared to net income of $5.7 million in Q2 ‘21. Q2 ‘22 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.63, compared to net income per share of $0.44 in Q2 ‘21. Per share results for Q2 ‘22 and Q2 ‘21 are based on 17,772,000 and 18,034,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company’s recent 3-for-1 common stock split.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, “I am pleased with the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, including a 23% increase in net sales and a 43% increase in net income per share. These results reflect the continued success of our strategy, the effectiveness of our plants and the tireless efforts of our teams to manage through a challenging operating environment, including higher pricing across our two largest input costs and logistic constraints."

“We currently remain confident in our ability to further leverage our resources and strong balance sheet to take advantage of opportunities ahead of us, including our carbon capture initiative, and create additional value for our employees, partners and shareholders.”

Balance Sheet

At July 31, 2022, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $245.1 million, $36.3 million of which was at the parent company, and $208.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2022, of $255.7 million, $42.9 million of which was at the parent company, and $212.8 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

During the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022, and reflecting the 3-for-1 stock split effected August 5, 2022, the Company repurchased 221,883 shares of its common stock at a cost of $6.2 million. On a pre-split basis, the Company repurchased 73,961 shares of its common stock in the fiscal 2022 second quarter. The Company is currently authorized to repurchase up to an additional 1,126,356 shares of common stock and has approximately 17,640,042 shares of common stock outstanding (both figures adjusted for the August 5, 2022 3-for-1 stock split).

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s consolidated alternative energy interests: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 2.65 $ 2.21 $ 2.47 $ 2.02 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 249.62 $ 206.78 $ 233.80 $ 207.84 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.72 $ 0.47 $ 0.68 $ 0.41 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 128.50 $ 90.54 $ 121.65 $ 79.13 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 7.78 $ 6.45 $ 7.18 $ 5.86 Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu) $ 7.04 $ 3.30 $ 6.48 $ 3.24

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales and revenue $ 240,328 $ 195,678 $ 434,556 $ 359,720 Cost of sales 223,744 181,524 406,060 326,089 Gross profit 16,584 14,154 28,496 33,631 Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,148 ) (6,231 ) (14,351 ) (16,134 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 3,598 1,844 5,549 2,414 Interest and other income, net 8,181 39 8,355 82 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 19,215 9,806 28,049 19,993 Provision for income taxes (4,330 ) (1,767 ) (6,178 ) (3,991 ) Net income from continuing operations 14,885 8,039 21,871 16,002 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (continuing operations) (3,715 ) (2,329 ) (5,519 ) (3,023 ) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (continuing operations) 11,170 5,710 16,352 12,979 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 2,013 - 2,448 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (discontinued operations) - 153 - 233 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (discontinued operations) - 2,166 - 2,681 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 11,170 $ 7,876 $ 16,352 $ 15,660 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,772 18,034 17,777 18,031 Basic and diluted net income per share from continuing operations attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.63 $ 0.32 $ 0.92 $ 0.72 Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to REX common shareholders - 0.12 0.15 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.63 $ 0.44 $ 0.92 $ 0.87

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited July 31, January 31, ASSETS: 2022 2022 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,639 $ 229,846 Short-term investments 190,471 25,877 Restricted cash 3,332 2,222 Accounts receivable 38,559 25,821 Inventory 49,928 42,225 Refundable income taxes 5,898 6,677 Prepaid expenses and other 14,505 12,499 Total current assets 357,332 345,167 Property and equipment, net 131,580 137,554 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,893 11,221 Deferred taxes and other assets 21,950 25,853 Equity method investment 36,115 30,566 TOTAL ASSETS $ 559,870 $ 550,361 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 21,194 $ 32,266 Current operating lease liabilities 4,376 4,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,383 13,617 Total current liabilities 41,953 50,483 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 3,132 3,132 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,386 6,390 Other long-term liabilities 2,959 2,794 Total long-term liabilities 14,477 12,316 EQUITY: REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Retained earnings 629,481 611,607 Treasury stock (186,996 ) (181,114 ) Total REX shareholders' equity 442,784 430,792 Noncontrolling interests 60,656 56,770 Total equity 503,440 487,562 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 559,870 $ 550,361

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 21,871 $ 18,450 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 2,448 Net income from continuing operations 21,871 16,002 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,984 9,056 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,835 2,734 Income from equity method investments (5,549 ) (2,414 ) Interest income from investments (488 ) (27 ) Deferred income taxes 4,153 3,158 Stock based compensation expense 856 567 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment - net 5 (3 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (12,738 ) (9,808 ) Inventories (7,703 ) (3,886 ) Refundable income taxes 779 (1,132 ) Other assets (2,153 ) 282 Accounts payable - trade (11,254 ) 4,800 Other liabilities 1,173 902 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 771 20,231 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations - (3,074 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 771 17,157 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital Expenditures (2,936 ) (2,693 ) Purchase of short-term investments (189,988 ) (49,281 ) Sale of short-term investments 25,882 52,220 Other - 30 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (167,042 ) 276 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (6,193 ) (1,356 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (1,633 ) (1,304 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (7,826 ) (2,660 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations - 139 Net cash used in financing activities (7,826 ) (2,521 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (174,097 ) 14,912 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period 232,068 146,158 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period $ 57,971 $ 161,070 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 563 $ 482 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued $ 1,539 $ 100 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 260 $ 67 Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 4,507 $ 3,267

