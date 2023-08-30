REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) (“REX” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter (“Q2 ‘23”) ended July 31, 2023. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources’ Q2 ‘23 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC (“One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC (“NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.

REX’s Q2 ‘23 net sales and revenue were $212.0 million compared with $240.3 million in Q2 ‘22. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decline primarily reflects a reduction in the quantities sold of ethanol, as well as lower prices for ethanol, dried and modified distillers grains, and corn oil. Q2 ‘23 gross profit increased 30.1% to $18.4 million, from $14.1 million in Q2 ‘22, primarily reflecting lower corn and natural gas pricing. Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests was $16.1 million, compared with $19.2 million in the comparable year-ago period; however, excluding the benefit of COVID-19 relief grants received in Q2 '22 income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest increased 64.3% to $16.1 million in Q2 '23 from $9.8 million in Q2 '22. Q2 ‘22 benefited as the Company’s two consolidated plants received COVID-19 relief grants from the U.S.D.A. totaling approximately $7.8 million recorded as other income, and approximately $1.6 million recorded as equity income in unconsolidated affiliates.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders was $9.1 million in Q2 ‘23 compared with $11.2 million in Q2 ‘22. Q2 ‘23 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.52, compared to $0.63 per share in Q2 ‘22. Per share results for the Q2 ‘23 and Q2 ‘22 periods are based on 17,460,000 and 17,772,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company’s 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, “Our focus on operational efficiency resulted in REX delivering its twelfth consecutive quarter of profitability. During the quarter we continued our efforts on the One Earth Energy carbon capture project. We believe the One Earth project has the potential to deliver compelling financial returns and will position REX to play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this year, our NuGen Energy facility reached an agreement to be part of Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture and storage pipeline, which we believe will also advance our sustainability goals. In addition, Big River Resources previously entered into an agreement with Navigator CO2 whereby Navigator is to provide Big River with turnkey carbon capture, utilization and storage services.

“Our solid financial position and balance sheet flexibility, combined with our company-wide focus on operational excellence, allows us to continue to make return-focused investments to further strengthen our plants and their operational efficiency while also moving our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives forward.”

Balance Sheet

As of July 31, 2023, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $284.4 million, $31.2 million of which was at the parent company and $253.2 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2023, of $280.9 million, $42.1 million of which was at the parent company and $238.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s

consolidated alternative energy interests:

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Net sales and revenue $ 212,714 $ 194,228 Cost of sales 197,685 182,316 Gross profit 15,029 11,912 Selling, general and administrative expenses (10,632 ) (5,203 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 1,490 1,951 Interest and other income, net 2,801 174

Change in Accounting Principles

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023 the Company made a change in the method of accounting to begin classifying shipping and handling costs as cost of sales, instead of within selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as historically presented, in order to improve the comparability of gross profit and SG&A reported. The Company has applied a retrospective application of the new accounting policy.

The following table summarizes the impact of the Company’s

retrospective change in accounting principle:

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 As Previously

Reported Effect of

Change As Currently

Reported Cost of sales $ 197,685 $ 4,863 $ 202,548 Gross profit $ 15,029 $ (4,863 ) $ 10,166 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (10,632 ) $ 4,863 $ (5,769 )

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 As Previously

Reported Effect of

Change As Currently

Reported As Previously

Reported Effect of

Change As Currently

Reported Cost of sales $ 223,744 $ 2,481 $ 226,225 $ 406,060 $ 2,485 $ 408,545 Gross profit $ 16,584 $ (2,481 ) $ 14,103 $ 28,496 $ (2,485 ) $ 26,011 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (9,148 ) $ 2,481 $ (6,667 ) $ (14,351 ) $ 2,485 $ (11,866 )

Second Quarter Conference Call

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 695 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2023. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended July 31, 2023) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 275 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales and revenue $ 211,977 $ 240,328 $ 424,691 $ 434,556 Cost of sales 193,625 226,225 396,173 408,545 Gross profit 18,352 14,103 28,518 26,011 Selling, general and administrative expenses (8,618 ) (6,667 ) (14,387 ) (11,866 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 3,047 3,598 4,537 5,549 Interest and other income, net 3,271 8,181 6,072 8,355 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 16,052 19,215 24,740 28,049 Provision for income taxes (3,768 ) (4,330 ) (5,756 ) (6,178 ) Net income 12,284 14,885 18,984 21,871 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,229 ) (3,715 ) (4,693 ) (5,519 ) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 9,055 $ 11,170 $ 14,291 $ 16,352 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,460 17,772 17,427 17,777 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.52 $ 0.63 $ 0.82 $ 0.92

- balance sheets follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Unaudited

July 31, January 31, ASSETS: 2023 2023 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,166 $ 69,612 Short-term investments 182,209 211,331 Restricted cash 2,009 1,735 Accounts receivable 31,998 25,162 Inventory 45,960 48,744 Refundable income taxes 5,654 2,962 Prepaid expenses and other 17,947 13,098 Total current assets 387,943 372,644 Property and equipment, net 135,144 135,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,713 15,214 Other assets 19,554 23,179 Equity method investment 37,582 33,045 TOTAL ASSETS $ 592,936 $ 579,579 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 22,100 $ 34,091 Current operating lease liabilities 5,095 5,180 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,346 15,328 Total current liabilities 47,541 54,599 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 1,097 1,097 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,605 9,855 Other long-term liabilities 3,144 3,034 Total long-term liabilities 11,846 13,986 EQUITY: REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 3,181 578 Retained earnings 655,117 640,826 Treasury stock (192,037 ) (193,721 ) Total REX shareholders' equity 466,560 447,982 Noncontrolling interests 66,989 63,012 Total equity 533,549 510,994 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 592,936 $ 579,579

- statements of cash flows follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Unaudited

Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 18,984 $ 21,871 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,915 8,984 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,671 2,835 Income from equity method investments (4,537 ) (5,549 ) Interest income from investments (3,967 ) (488 ) Deferred income taxes 3,947 4,153 Stock based compensation expense 3,892 856 Loss on sale of property and equipment - net 205 5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,836 ) (12,738 ) Inventories 2,784 (7,703 ) Refundable income taxes (2,692 ) 779 Other assets (5,153 ) (2,153 ) Accounts payable - trade (12,595 ) (11,254 ) Other liabilities 3,019 1,173 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,637 771 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital Expenditures (8,173 ) (2,936 ) Purchase of short-term investments (194,400 ) (189,988 ) Sale of short-term investments 227,490 25,882 Deposits (20 ) - Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment 10 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 24,907 (167,042 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired - (6,193 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (716 ) (1,633 ) Net cash used in financing activities (716 ) (7,826 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 32,828 (174,097 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period 71,347 232,068 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period $ 104,175 $ 57,971 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 570 $ 563 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued $ 965 $ 1,539 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 1,029 $ 260 Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 312 $ 4,507

