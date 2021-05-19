Log in
    REX   US7616241052

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(REX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REX American Resources : to Report Fiscal 2021 Q1 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 26

05/19/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE American: REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 26, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2911 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 605 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended January 31, 2021. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended January 31, 2021) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 222 million gallons. In addition, the Company acquired a refined coal operation in August 2017. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 533 M - -
Net income 2022 34,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 472 M 472 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 17,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 100,00 $
Last Close Price 78,82 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zafar A. Rizvi President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Douglas L. Bruggeman CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Stuart Alan Rose Executive Chairman & Head-Corporate Development
David S. Harris Lead Independent Director
Charles A. Elcan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION7.28%472
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-6.96%3 140
NEL ASA-40.95%3 034
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG19.87%2 830
ITM POWER PLC-35.00%2 621
GEVO, INC.61.41%1 359