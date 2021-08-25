Log in
    REX   US7616241052

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(REX)
REX American Resources : to Report Fiscal 2021 Q2 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, September 1

08/25/2021
REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE American: REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, September 1, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2902 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 617 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended April 30, 2021. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended January 31, 2021) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 243 million gallons. In addition, the Company acquired a refined coal operation in August 2017. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 675 M - -
Net income 2022 36,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 490 M 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 17,7%
Managers and Directors
Zafar A. Rizvi President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Douglas L. Bruggeman CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Stuart Alan Rose Executive Chairman & Head-Corporate Development
David S. Harris Lead Independent Director
Charles A. Elcan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION11.24%490
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG82.57%4 149
ITM POWER PLC-6.43%3 648
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-28.14%2 556
NEL ASA-49.52%2 415
GREEN PLAINS INC.155.73%1 859