    REX   US7616241052

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(REX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:37:50 2023-05-18 am EDT
29.53 USD   +0.17%
10:32aREX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2023 Q1 Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 25
BU
03/30REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/23Transcript : REX American Resources Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2023
CI
REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2023 Q1 Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 25

05/18/2023 | 10:32am EDT
REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE American: REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 25, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2905 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 691 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended January 31, 2023. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended January 31, 2023) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 271 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 756 M - -
Net income 2024 33,0 M - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 15,4x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 513 M 513 M -
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2025 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 51,2%
Managers and Directors
Zafar A. Rizvi President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Douglas L. Bruggeman CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Stuart Alan Rose Executive Chairman & Head-Corporate Development
David S. Harris Independent Director
Charles A. Elcan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION-7.47%513
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-43.98%2 330
NEL ASA5.95%2 270
GREEN PLAINS INC.-1.51%1 788
CROPENERGIES AG-20.58%976
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-15.22%844
