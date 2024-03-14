REX American Resources Corporation (“REX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol production company, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 operational and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial (877) 269-7751 (US) or (201) 389-0908 (International). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International). The passcode for the replay is 13745209. The replay will be available for 30 days after the call.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 725 million gallons per year. REX’s effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

