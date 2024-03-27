|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 27, 2024 7:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240327MEETY7Y5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|John d'Abo
|Designation
|Executive Vice Chairman
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attachments for: a) Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 27 March 2024; b) Appendix to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of the Share BuyBack Mandate ("Share Buyback Appendix"); c) Proxy Form; and d) Notification Letter and Request Form.
|Additional Text
|Printed copies of the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form will be sent by post to Shareholders. Printed copies of the Annual Report and Share Buyback Appendix will only be sent upon request.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|25/04/2024 15:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|23/04/2024 15:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Cardinal Room, Level 3, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, 392 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169663
