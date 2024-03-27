Rex International Holding Limited is a Singapore-based multinational oil exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company has interests in exploration production licenses in Oman, Norway and Malaysia, and holds operatorship for the assets in Oman and Malaysia. The Company's segments include Oil and Gas and Non-Oil and Gas. The Oil and Gas segment is involved in oil and gas exploration and production with concessions located in Oman and Norway. The Non-Oil and Gas is a technology related segment. The Company, through its subsidiary, Rex Technology Investments Pte Ltd (RTI), owns the Rex Virtual Drilling (RVD) technology, which uses conventional seismic data to extract information about the presence of reservoir rock and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's subsidiaries include Lime Petroleum AS (LPA), Masirah Oil Ltd (MOL), Rex International Investments Pte Ltd (RII) and Pantai Rhu Energy Sdn Bhd.