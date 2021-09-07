General Announcement::Oman Production Update - August 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Oman Production Update - August 2021

SINGAPORE, 7 September 2021 - Rex International Holding Limited ("Rex International Holding", "Rex" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a technology-drivenoil exploration and production company, refers to the press release issued on 7 September 2021 by its

86.37 per cent subsidiary, Masirah Oil Limited, which announced the following:

"Muscat, 7 September 2021: Masirah Oil Limited ("MOL") today announced that gross oil production in August 2021 from the Yumna Field in offshore Block 50 Oman, amounted to 10,655 stock tank barrels per day (stb/d).

Production was choked back during August to carry out the annual calibration of safety valves and for upgrades to the transfer pumps.

MOL holds a 100 per cent interest in Block 50 Oman and is the operator."

Disclaimer

This press release may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on estimates and current assumptions which are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as various risks and these may change over time and in many cases are outside the control of the Company and its directors. Actual future performance, outcome and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. The Company does not assume any responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise. These statements can be recognised by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those forecast and projected or in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Shareholders and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are based on the current view of management of future events.