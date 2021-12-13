General Announcement::REX IN JOINT VENTURE FOR OWNERSHIP OF MARINE ASSETS - EXTENSION OF LOAN

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning given to them in the Company's announcement dated 12 November 2021 (the "Announcement"), in relation to Rex's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Rex International Holding Ltd (British Virgin Islands) ("RIHBVI") entering into a joint venture ("Joint Venture") agreement with Monarch Marine Holding Ltd ("MMH") to incorporate a joint venture company ("JV Company") to own marine assets such as vessels, Mobile Offshore Production Units and other associated equipment. The JV Company, Crescent Marine Holding Ltd ("CMH"), has been incorporated, and is 80.1% owned by MMH and 19.9% owned by Rex.

As disclosed in the Announcement, MMH and RIHBVI entered into the Joint Venture agreement on 12 November 2021. The total value of the Security that Rex will provide on behalf of CMH is US$10.64 million, which represents approximately 7.77% of the Group's latest audited net tangible assets of US$136.86 million as at 31 December 2020 ("NTA"). The Joint Venture falls under the exception pursuant to Rule 916(1) of the Catalist Rules, where shareholders' approval is not required to be obtained pursuant to Catalist Rule 906. It will nonetheless, be aggregated with other IPTs between interested persons of the same group under Catalist Rule 905(2).

On 22 November 2021, the Group's indirect wholly owned subsidiary Rex Oman Ltd entered into sale and purchase agreements to acquire a total of 10,978 preference shares from 10 parties in the Group's 86.37% subsidiary Masirah Oil Limited ("MOL"), of which 3,618 MOL preference shares are held by Orango Oil Ltd. ("IPT Preference Share Acquisition"). Orango Oil Ltd. is 40:40:20 held by Dr Karl Lidgren, Mr Hans Lidgren and Mr Svein Kjellesvik respectively. The total consideration for the IPT Preference Share Acquisition is US$864,159.30, which represents approximately 0.63% of the Group's latest audited NTA as of 31 December 2020.

On 5 July 2021, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Rex Technology Investments Pte Ltd entered into a conditional subscription agreement with Xer Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("Xer") to subscribe for 33,333 shares in Xer, an approximate 40% shareholding interest in the Singapore- registered commercial drone company at a consideration of up to US$4 million, upon satisfaction of specific milestones. For the current financial year, the Company has paid a consideration of US$1 million, which represents approximately 0.73% of the Group's latest audited NTA as of 31 December 2020 (the "Xer Acquisition"). Cresta and Limea each hold 42% and 15% shareholding interest in Xer respectively, upon completion of the Xer Acquisition.

There have been no other interested person transactions entered into between the Group and any interested person, excluding any transaction below S$100,000, in the current financial year ending 31 December 2021.

3. INFORMATION ON THE SHORT-TERM BRIDGING LOAN

The value of the Short-term Bridging Loan is US$2.65 million, which represents approximately 1.93% of the Group's latest audited NTA as at 31 December 2020.

Pursuant to Catalist Rule 916(3), shareholders' approval pursuant to Catalist Rule 906 will not be required for the provision of a loan to a joint venture with an interested person if: