    RXM   AU000000RXM4

REX MINERALS LIMITED

(RXM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/28 12:00:52 am EDT
0.265 AUD   -7.02%
12:01aREX MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - RXM
PU
03/18REX MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - RXM
PU
03/14REX MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - RXM
PU
Rex Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - RXM

03/28/2022 | 12:01am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

REX MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

RXM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

666,666

28/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

REX MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RXM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Registration number 12124960523

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RXMAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RXM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

28/3/2022

666,666

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 28/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

only

Number of +securities to be quoted 666,666

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.07000000

For personal use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rex Minerals Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
