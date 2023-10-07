Rex Sealing and Packing Industries Limited announced that Ms. Saloni Patwa conveyed her decision to resign as the Company Secretary of the Company due to personal reasons with effect from October 07, 2023. The board of directors in its meeting held on October 7, 2023, appointed Ms. Shruti Acharya as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from October 07, 2023. Ms. Shruti Acharya is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and a Law Graduate from Jai Narayan University, Jodhpur.

She has completed her Management Trainee programme from Raymond Limited wherein, she has gained experience in corporate secretarial functions including SEBI related compliance.