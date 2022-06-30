REX TRUEFORM GROUP LIMITED
(Formerly Rex Trueform Clothing Company Limited) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1937/009839/06)
|
JSE share code: RTO
|
ISIN: ZAE000250387
|
JSE share code: RTN
|
ISIN: ZAE000250395
|
JSE share code: RTOP
|
ISIN: ZAE000250403
|
("Rex Trueform")
|
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF REX TRUEFORM
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of Rex Trueform:
|
|
Name of director:
|
HB Roberts
|
|
Name of associate:
|
Gingko Investments No 2 Proprietary Limited, of which HB Roberts
|
|
|
is the director
|
|
Transaction date:
|
28 June 2022
|
|
Class of securities:
|
"N" ordinary shares
|
|
Number of securities:
|
3 756
|
|
|
Price per security:
|
R 12.98
|
|
Total value:
|
R 48 546.68
|
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase
|
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
|
Clearance to deal received:
|
Yes
|
|
30 June 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sponsor
|
|
Disclaimer
Rex Trueform Clothing Company Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.