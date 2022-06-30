Log in
    RTN   ZAE000250395

REX TRUEFORM GROUP LIMITED

(RTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
13.20 ZAR   +1.93%
REX TRUEFORM : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of Rex Trueform
PU
06/22REX TRUEFORM : Dealings in securities by directors and a director of a major subsidiary
PU
04/21REX TRUEFORM : Acquisition of a 51% stake in Belper Investments Proprietary Limited
PU
Rex Trueform : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of Rex Trueform

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
REX TRUEFORM GROUP LIMITED

(Formerly Rex Trueform Clothing Company Limited) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1937/009839/06)

JSE share code: RTO

ISIN: ZAE000250387

JSE share code: RTN

ISIN: ZAE000250395

JSE share code: RTOP

ISIN: ZAE000250403

("Rex Trueform")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF REX TRUEFORM

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of Rex Trueform:

Name of director:

HB Roberts

Name of associate:

Gingko Investments No 2 Proprietary Limited, of which HB Roberts

is the director

Transaction date:

28 June 2022

Class of securities:

"N" ordinary shares

Number of securities:

3 756

Price per security:

R 12.98

Total value:

R 48 546.68

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

30 June 2022

Sponsor

Disclaimer

Rex Trueform Clothing Company Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
