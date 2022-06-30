REX TRUEFORM GROUP LIMITED

(Formerly Rex Trueform Clothing Company Limited) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1937/009839/06)

JSE share code: RTO ISIN: ZAE000250387 JSE share code: RTN ISIN: ZAE000250395 JSE share code: RTOP ISIN: ZAE000250403 ("Rex Trueform")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF REX TRUEFORM

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of Rex Trueform: