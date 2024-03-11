Paris, March 11, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 4 TO 8, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 4 to March 8, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/03/2024 FR0010451203 49 747 23,529745 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/03/2024 FR0010451203 55 000 23,410569 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/03/2024 FR0010451203 50 000 23,255590 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/03/2024 FR0010451203 35 277 23,526088 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/03/2024 FR0010451203 16 965 23,651652 XPAR TOTAL 206 989 23,441222

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

