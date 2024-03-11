                                                                                                 Paris, March 11, 2024

RELEASE

                                                                   DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 4 TO 8, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 4 to March 8, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/03/2024FR001045120349 74723,529745XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/03/2024FR001045120355 00023,410569XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/03/2024FR001045120350 00023,255590XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/03/2024FR001045120335 27723,526088XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/03/2024FR001045120316 96523,651652XPAR
 TOTAL206 98923,441222 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from march 4 to march 8, 2024