Agnès Touraine to succeed Ian Meakins as Chair of Rexel’s Board of Directors

Having been chosen to chair the Board of Directors of Unilever, Ian Meakins will retire from the Rexel Board with effect on August 31, 2023. He will be replaced as Chair of Rexel’s Board by Agnès Touraine.

The Rexel Board would like to express its deepest appreciation and gratitude to Ian Meakins for his leadership during the past seven years. During this time, under the initiative of Patrick Berard and then of Guillaume Texier, CEO from September 1, 2021, Rexel's share price more than doubled, while sales increased by more than 40%, profitability by 75%, total EBITA was multiplied by 2.5 times, and the net debt to EBITDA ratio went from 3 times to 1 time. The Group is now at a historic level of performance, with an ambitious strategy driven by a top-level management team.

In accordance with its succession plan, the Board of Directors of July 27, 2023 unanimously appointed Agnès Touraine as Chairwoman of the Board. Agnès Touraine was up to now Deputy Chairwoman and Senior Independent Director (SID).

Agnès Touraine has extensive governance experience, having chaired the Institut Français des Administrateurs (IFA) and having served on boards in France (SNCF, Tarkett), Belgium (Proximus, GBL) and the UK (Cable & Wireless Plc, Darty Plc), and previously as Chairwoman and CEO of Vivendi Universal Publishing, Havas Interactive and Hachette Livre Grand Public. She has served on the Rexel Board since 2017, chairing the Compensation Committee and the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee. She had been appointed as Deputy Chairwoman and SID following the last Shareholders’ Meeting on April 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors appointed François Auque as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board deemed it was no longer necessary to appoint a senior independent Director. It also decided to appoint Barbara Dalibard to replace Agnès Touraine as Chair of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee and to appoint Brigitte Cantaloube as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Ian Meakins said: "I am very proud and happy of what Rexel has accomplished over the past seven years. This governance transitioncomesat an ideal time, when the company is not only posting record results, but also successfully deploying a strategic plan aimed at capitalizing on buoyant electrification trends. I have full confidence in Agnès Touraine and Guillaume Texier to continue to roll out Rexel’s roadmap and further improve its performance."

Agnès Touraine said: "I am honored to have been appointed as Chair of Rexel. The Company has undergone a deep transformation over the past years, and I will strive to ensure, with the support of the Board of Directors and the leadership of Guillaume Texier, to continue to deliver enhanced profitability, fast growth and value creation for all its stakeholders, while delivering on its ambitious ESG commitments.”

