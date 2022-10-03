Advanced search
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
15.97 EUR   +3.13%
12:00pDisclosure of trading in own shares
GL
09/29Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E863636
PU
09/26Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

10/03/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM SEPTEMBER 26 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 26 to September 30, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/09/2022 FR0010451203 100 328 15,9633 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/09/2022 FR0010451203 81 000 16,0161 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2022 FR0010451203 212 000 15,5612 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2022 FR0010451203 20 000 15,6056 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/09/2022 FR0010451203 110 000 15,3847 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/09/2022 FR0010451203 40 000 15,3378 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/09/2022 FR0010451203 70 000 15,3157 XPAR
      TOTAL 633 328 15,6126  

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

 

Attachment


