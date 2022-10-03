RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM SEPTEMBER 26 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 26 to September 30, 2022.
| Name of Issuer
| Identification code of the Issuer
| Day of the transaction
| Identification code of the financial instrument
| Total daily volume (quantity of shares
| Average Weighted daily acquisition price
| Identification code of the Market
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 26/09/2022
| FR0010451203
| 100 328
| 15,9633
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 27/09/2022
| FR0010451203
| 81 000
| 16,0161
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 28/09/2022
| FR0010451203
| 212 000
| 15,5612
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 28/09/2022
| FR0010451203
| 20 000
| 15,6056
| CEUX
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 29/09/2022
| FR0010451203
| 110 000
| 15,3847
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 29/09/2022
| FR0010451203
| 40 000
| 15,3378
| CEUX
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 30/09/2022
| FR0010451203
| 70 000
| 15,3157
| XPAR
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 633 328
| 15,6126
|
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/