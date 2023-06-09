Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rexel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:05 2023-06-09 am EDT
21.01 EUR   -0.71%
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

06/09/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
        Paris, June 9, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM JUNE 5 TO 7, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from June 5 to 7, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/06/2023FR00104512032 000 19,6375XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/06/2023FR001045120330 980 19,6399XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/06/2023FR00104512035 770 19,5213CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/06/2023FR001045120314 811 19,5813XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/06/2023FR00104512034 500 19,5574CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 18 937 M 20 404 M 20 404 M
Net income 2023 740 M 798 M 798 M
Net Debt 2023 2 077 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,73x
Yield 2023 5,29%
Capitalization 6 391 M 6 886 M 6 886 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 25 906
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,16 €
Average target price 25,60 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Chief Digital, IT & Sustainability Officer
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL14.75%6 886
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.22.70%7 981
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)17.97%7 464
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.55%2 014
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.5.42%446
IPD GROUP LIMITED38.38%238
