    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:20 2023-04-06 am EDT
19.41 EUR   -2.22%
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

04/07/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL  3 TO APRIL 7, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 3 to April 7, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/04/2023 FR0010451203 33 200 21,9402 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/04/2023 FR0010451203 32 000 21,8951 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 73 000 20,1917 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 26 000 20,0639 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 20,0691 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 58 000 19,6482 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 33 000 19,5618 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,5759 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,5121 AQEU
             
             
      TOTAL 285 200 20,3416  

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

 

Financials
Sales 2023 19 009 M 20 759 M 20 759 M
Net income 2023 746 M 815 M 815 M
Net Debt 2023 2 172 M 2 372 M 2 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,89x
Yield 2023 5,89%
Capitalization 5 880 M 6 421 M 6 421 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 25 906
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,41 €
Average target price 25,50 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Chief Digital, IT & Sustainability Officer
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL5.26%6 421
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)31.85%8 638
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.97%6 844
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.42%2 790
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-5.42%423
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION9.74%206
