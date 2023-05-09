Advanced search
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
2023-05-08
20.33 EUR   +0.99%
REXEL : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

05/09/2023 | 02:31am EDT
RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM MAY   2 TO MAY 5, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 2 to May 5, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/05/2023 FR0010451203 200 20,7304 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/05/2023 FR0010451203 20 000 20,0402 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/05/2023 FR0010451203 13 224 19,8856 XPAR
             
      TOTAL 33 424 19,9832  

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

 

Attachment


