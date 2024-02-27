Paris, February 26, 2024
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM FEBRUARY 19 TO 23, 2024
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 19 to 23, 2024.
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|19/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|39 000
|24,394382
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|20/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|39 415
|24,204267
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|21/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|39 000
|24,274124
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|22/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|36 000
|24,400682
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|30 000
|24,499138
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|183 415
|24,346327
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment
- Disclosure of trading in own shares from february 19 to 23, 2024