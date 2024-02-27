Paris, February 26, 2024

                                                                      DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM FEBRUARY 19 TO 23, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 19 to 23, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/02/2024FR001045120339 00024,394382XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/02/2024FR001045120339 41524,204267XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/02/2024FR001045120339 00024,274124XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/02/2024FR001045120336 00024,400682XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/02/2024FR001045120330 00024,499138XPAR
 TOTAL183 41524,346327 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

