    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
13.81 EUR   -4.00%
REXEL: Press Release

07/05/2022
Press Release

On July 4, 2022, Rexel received a statement of objections from the French Competition Authority, as a follow-up to the investigations carried out in 2018.

The Competition Authority’s investigators believe that Rexel had implemented practices with some of its suppliers whose purpose was allegedly to restrict its freedom to determine its resale prices. The statement of objection specifically targets the special price agreement (“dérogation”) mechanism, which is a price reduction aimed at providing customers with the most competitive offer. This mechanism is a transparent practice that is known to all market players and is standard practice in the world of professional electrical equipment distribution.

Rexel is currently studying the statement of objections, which in no way prejudges the culpability of the companies involved and is the customary first step in contradictory proceedings before the Competition Authority.

Rexel constantly strives to strictly comply with applicable laws and regulations and the Group will assert its position and its rights within the framework of this procedure.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of over 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX+33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Sara DU REAU

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM		+33 6 60 31 77 72

+33 1 53 96 83 92		sara.dureau@rexel.com

tkamm@brunswickgroup.com
   

