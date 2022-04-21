Rexel : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Outcome of the vote on resolutions

REXEL

A French Société anonyme with registered capital: 1 528 582 455 euros

Registered Office: 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux - 75017 PARIS

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 479 973 513

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 21 APRIL 2022

OUTCOME OF THE VOTE ON RESOLUTIONS (Article R.225-106-1 of the French Commercial Code)

Rexel informs its shareholders of the outcome of the vote on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders' held on Thursday 21, April 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Châteauform'City - George V, 28, avenue George V - 75008 PARIS.

Ordinary resolutions:

• Number of issued shares: 305 716 491

• Number of shares with voting rights: 304 836 486

• Number of shareholders present or duly represented: 2 156

• Number of shares present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839

• Number of votes present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839

• Quorum: 87,13%

Ordinary Resolutions

Résolutions Type Voting time Participating votes Non-participating votes (Abstain+Null+ Non-voting) Participating shareholders % of capital Out of vote voting rights Result For % Against % Shares Votes 1 Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:08:14 264 714 433 100,000% 1 099 0,000% 887 307 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 2 (Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:08:57 264 715 032 100,000% 1 099 0,000% 886 708 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 3 Allocation of results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, distribution of an amount of €0.75 per share by deduction from the issue premium Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:09:43 265 157 727 99,834% 441 043 0,166% 4 069 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 4 (Authorization of agreements referred to in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:10:26 265 589 454 99,999% 3 661 0,001% 9 724 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 5 Approval of the compensation policy applying to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:11:12 265 085 651 99,809% 507 716 0,191% 9 472 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 6 Approval of the compensation policy applying to the Directors for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:11:53 262 038 170 98,661% 3 556 683 1,339% 7 986 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 7 Approval of the compensation policy applying to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:12:36 251 162 326 95,002% 13 214 550 4,998% 1 225 963 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 8 Approval of the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9, I of the French Commercial Code for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:13:26 255 487 433 96,197% 10 099 701 3,803% 15 705 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 9 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:14:16 265 035 387 99,791% 555 472 0,209% 11 980 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 10 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Patrick Berard, Chief Executive Officer until September 1, 2021 Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:15:06 216 464 985 81,982% 47 575 072 18,018% 1 562 782 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 11 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Guillaume Texier, Chief Executive Officer from September 1, 2021 Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:15:57 250 643 093 94,371% 14 950 221 5,629% 9 525 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 12 Ratification of the co-option of Barbara Dalibard as Director Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:16:36 262 927 898 98,997% 2 663 767 1,003% 11 174 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 13 Renewal of the term of office of Barbara Dalibard as Director Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:17:16 255 461 692 96,696% 8 728 027 3,304% 1 413 120 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 14 Renewal of the term of office of François Auque as Director Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:17:55 259 545 006 98,497% 3 960 227 1,503% 2 097 606 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 15 Renewal of the term of office of Agnès Touraine as Director Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:18:32 244 446 000 92,767% 19 059 265 7,233% 2 097 574 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 16 Renewal of the mandate of KPMG SA as Statutory Auditor Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:19:09 257 363 754 96,902% 8 228 266 3,098% 10 819 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 17 Renewal of the mandate of Salustro Reydel as alternate Statutory Auditor Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:19:46 262 936 615 99,000% 2 655 475 1,000% 10 749 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted 18 Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company's shares Ordinary 04/21/2022 12:20:25 264 867 579 99,930% 184 336 0,070% 550 924 265 602 839 265 602 839 86,88% 0 Adopted

Extraordinary resolutions:

Resolution

Type

Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out a share capital decrease by cancellation of shares

Authorization to the BoD to increase the share capital by issuance of shares or sec. that are equity sec. giving access to other equity sec. or giving right to the allocation of debt sec./ sec. giving access to equity sec., with cancellation of the shareholders' PSR, to the members of a savings plan

Voting time

21

Delegation to BoD to the issuance of shares/sec. that are equity sec. giving access to other equity sec/giving right to the alloc. of debt sec/sec. giving access to equity sec. with suppr of the shareholders' PSR for certain beneficiaries to the employee shareholding transactionsExtraordinary

Participating votesFor

%

265 469 256

257 448 171

04/21/2022 12:22:35

257 447 519

Against

99,953%

96,934%

96,934%

%

Non-participating votes (Abstain+Null+Non-voting)

Participating shareholdersSharesVotes

124 120

0,047%

9 463

265 602 839 265 602 839

% of capitalOut of vote voting rightsResult

8 143 331

3,066%

11 337

265 602 839 265 602 839

8 143 569

3,066%

11 751

265 602 839 265 602 839

86,88%

0 Adopte d