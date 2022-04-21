Rexel : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Outcome of the vote on resolutions
04/21/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
REXEL
A FrenchSociété anonymewith registered capital: 1 528 582 455 euros
Registered Office: 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux - 75017 PARIS
Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 479 973 513
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 21 APRIL 2022
OUTCOME OF THE VOTE ON RESOLUTIONS (Article R.225-106-1 of the French Commercial Code)
Rexel informs its shareholders of the outcome of the vote on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders' held on Thursday 21, April 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Châteauform'City - George V, 28, avenue George V - 75008 PARIS.
Ordinary resolutions:
•Number of issued shares: 305 716 491
•Number of shares with voting rights: 304 836 486
•Number of shareholders present or duly represented: 2 156
•Number of shares present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839
•Number of votes present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839
•Quorum: 87,13%
Ordinary Resolutions
Résolutions
Type
Voting time
Participating votes
Non-participating votes(Abstain+Null+ Non-voting)
Participating shareholders
% of capital
Out of vote voting rights
Result
For
%
Against
%
Shares
Votes
1
Approval of the annual financial statements for
the financial year ended December 31, 2021
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:08:14
264 714 433
100,000%
1 099
0,000%
887 307
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
2
(Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:08:57
264 715 032
100,000%
1 099
0,000%
886 708
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
3
Allocation of results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, distribution of an amount of €0.75 per share by deduction from the issue
premium
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:09:43
265 157 727
99,834%
441 043
0,166%
4 069
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
4
(Authorization of agreements referred to in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French
Commercial Code
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:10:26
265 589 454
99,999%
3 661
0,001%
9 724
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
5
Approval of the compensation policy applying
to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:11:12
265 085 651
99,809%
507 716
0,191%
9 472
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
6
Approval of the compensation policy applying to the Directors for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial
Code
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:11:53
262 038 170
98,661%
3 556 683
1,339%
7 986
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
7
Approval of the compensation policy applying to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:12:36
251 162 326
95,002%
13 214 550
4,998%
1 225 963
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
8
Approval of the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9, I of the French Commercial Code for the financial year ended December 31, 2021
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:13:26
255 487 433
96,197%
10 099 701
3,803%
15 705
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
9
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:14:16
265 035 387
99,791%
555 472
0,209%
11 980
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
10
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Patrick Berard, Chief Executive Officer until September 1, 2021
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:15:06
216 464 985
81,982%
47 575 072
18,018%
1 562 782
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
11
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Guillaume Texier, Chief Executive Officer from September 1, 2021
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:15:57
250 643 093
94,371%
14 950 221
5,629%
9 525
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
12
Ratification of the co-option of Barbara Dalibard
as Director
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:16:36
262 927 898
98,997%
2 663 767
1,003%
11 174
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
13
Renewal of the term of office of Barbara Dalibard
as Director
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:17:16
255 461 692
96,696%
8 728 027
3,304%
1 413 120
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
14
Renewal of the term of office of François Auque
as Director
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:17:55
259 545 006
98,497%
3 960 227
1,503%
2 097 606
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
15
Renewal of the term of office of Agnès Touraine as Director
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:18:32
244 446 000
92,767%
19 059 265
7,233%
2 097 574
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
16
Renewal of the mandate of KPMG SA as Statutory Auditor
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:19:09
257 363 754
96,902%
8 228 266
3,098%
10 819
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
17
Renewal of the mandate of Salustro Reydel as alternate Statutory Auditor
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:19:46
262 936 615
99,000%
2 655 475
1,000%
10 749
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
18
Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company's shares
Ordinary
04/21/2022 12:20:25
264 867 579
99,930%
184 336
0,070%
550 924
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopted
Extraordinary resolutions:
•Number of issued shares: 305 716 491
•Number of shares with voting rights: 304 836 486
•Number of shareholders present or duly represented: 2 156
•Number of shares present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839
•Number of votes present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839
•Quorum: 87,13%
Resolution
Type
Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out a share capital decrease by cancellation of shares
Authorization to the BoD to increase the share capital by issuance of shares or sec. that are equity sec. giving access to other equity sec. or giving right to the allocation of debt sec./ sec. giving access to equity sec., with cancellation of the shareholders' PSR, to the members of a savings plan
Voting time
21
Delegation to BoD to the issuance of shares/sec. that are equity sec. giving access to other equity sec/giving right to the alloc. of debt sec/sec. giving access to equity sec. with suppr of the shareholders' PSR for certain beneficiaries to the employee shareholding transactionsExtraordinary
Participating votesFor
%
265 469 256
257 448 171
04/21/2022 12:22:35
257 447 519
Against
99,953%
96,934%
96,934%
%
Non-participating votes(Abstain+Null+Non-voting)
Participating shareholdersSharesVotes
124 120
0,047%
9 463
265 602 839 265 602 839
% of capitalOut of vote voting rightsResult
8 143 331
3,066%
11 337
265 602 839 265 602 839
8 143 569
3,066%
11 751
265 602 839 265 602 839
86,88%
0 Adopte d
22
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant free shares to the employees and to the corporate officers of the Company and its subsidiaries
Extraordinary
04/21/2022 12:23:15
253 271 398
95,481%
11 987 535
4,519%
343 906
265 602 839
265 602 839
86,88%
0
Adopte d
23
Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant free shares to the employees and to the corporate officers of the Company and its subsidiaries subscribing to a Group shareholding plan