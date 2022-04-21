Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rexel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:35:46 am EDT
20.74 EUR   +6.36%
01:15pREXEL : Bioclimatic house, a user's guide
PU
12:55pREXEL : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Outcome of the vote on resolutions
PU
12:55pREXEL : Article r225-29-1 IV of the French Commercial Code - Compensation policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rexel : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Outcome of the vote on resolutions

04/21/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REXEL

A French Société anonyme with registered capital: 1 528 582 455 euros

Registered Office: 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux - 75017 PARIS

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 479 973 513

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 21 APRIL 2022

OUTCOME OF THE VOTE ON RESOLUTIONS (Article R.225-106-1 of the French Commercial Code)

Rexel informs its shareholders of the outcome of the vote on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders' held on Thursday 21, April 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Châteauform'City - George V, 28, avenue George V - 75008 PARIS.

Ordinary resolutions:

  • Number of issued shares: 305 716 491

  • Number of shares with voting rights: 304 836 486

  • Number of shareholders present or duly represented: 2 156

  • Number of shares present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839

  • Number of votes present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839

  • Quorum: 87,13%

Ordinary Resolutions

Résolutions

Type

Voting time

Participating votes

Non-participating votes (Abstain+Null+ Non-voting)

Participating shareholders

% of capital

Out of vote voting rights

Result

For

%

Against

%

Shares

Votes

1

Approval of the annual financial statements for

the financial year ended December 31, 2021

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:08:14

264 714 433

100,000%

1 099

0,000%

887 307

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

2

(Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:08:57

264 715 032

100,000%

1 099

0,000%

886 708

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

3

Allocation of results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, distribution of an amount of €0.75 per share by deduction from the issue

premium

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:09:43

265 157 727

99,834%

441 043

0,166%

4 069

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

4

(Authorization of agreements referred to in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French

Commercial Code

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:10:26

265 589 454

99,999%

3 661

0,001%

9 724

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

5

Approval of the compensation policy applying

to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:11:12

265 085 651

99,809%

507 716

0,191%

9 472

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

6

Approval of the compensation policy applying to the Directors for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial

Code

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:11:53

262 038 170

98,661%

3 556 683

1,339%

7 986

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

7

Approval of the compensation policy applying to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:12:36

251 162 326

95,002%

13 214 550

4,998%

1 225 963

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

8

Approval of the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9, I of the French Commercial Code for the financial year ended December 31, 2021

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:13:26

255 487 433

96,197%

10 099 701

3,803%

15 705

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

9

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:14:16

265 035 387

99,791%

555 472

0,209%

11 980

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

10

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Patrick Berard, Chief Executive Officer until September 1, 2021

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:15:06

216 464 985

81,982%

47 575 072

18,018%

1 562 782

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

11

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total compensation and the benefits of any kind paid or allocated in respect of the 2021 financial year to Guillaume Texier, Chief Executive Officer from September 1, 2021

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:15:57

250 643 093

94,371%

14 950 221

5,629%

9 525

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

12

Ratification of the co-option of Barbara Dalibard

as Director

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:16:36

262 927 898

98,997%

2 663 767

1,003%

11 174

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

13

Renewal of the term of office of Barbara Dalibard

as Director

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:17:16

255 461 692

96,696%

8 728 027

3,304%

1 413 120

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

14

Renewal of the term of office of François Auque

as Director

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:17:55

259 545 006

98,497%

3 960 227

1,503%

2 097 606

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

15

Renewal of the term of office of Agnès Touraine as Director

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:18:32

244 446 000

92,767%

19 059 265

7,233%

2 097 574

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

16

Renewal of the mandate of KPMG SA as Statutory Auditor

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:19:09

257 363 754

96,902%

8 228 266

3,098%

10 819

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

17

Renewal of the mandate of Salustro Reydel as alternate Statutory Auditor

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:19:46

262 936 615

99,000%

2 655 475

1,000%

10 749

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

18

Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company's shares

Ordinary

04/21/2022 12:20:25

264 867 579

99,930%

184 336

0,070%

550 924

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopted

Extraordinary resolutions:

  • Number of issued shares: 305 716 491

  • Number of shares with voting rights: 304 836 486

  • Number of shareholders present or duly represented: 2 156

  • Number of shares present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839

  • Number of votes present, duly represented or having voted by mail: 265 602 839

  • Quorum: 87,13%

Resolution

Type

Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out a share capital decrease by cancellation of shares

Authorization to the BoD to increase the share capital by issuance of shares or sec. that are equity sec. giving access to other equity sec. or giving right to the allocation of debt sec./ sec. giving access to equity sec., with cancellation of the shareholders' PSR, to the members of a savings plan

Voting time

21

Delegation to BoD to the issuance of shares/sec. that are equity sec. giving access to other equity sec/giving right to the alloc. of debt sec/sec. giving access to equity sec. with suppr of the shareholders' PSR for certain beneficiaries to the employee shareholding transactionsExtraordinary

Participating votesFor

%

265 469 256

257 448 171

04/21/2022 12:22:35

257 447 519

Against

99,953%

96,934%

96,934%

%

Non-participating votes (Abstain+Null+Non-voting)

Participating shareholdersSharesVotes

124 120

0,047%

9 463

265 602 839 265 602 839

% of capitalOut of vote voting rightsResult

8 143 331

3,066%

11 337

265 602 839 265 602 839

8 143 569

3,066%

11 751

265 602 839 265 602 839

86,88%

0 Adopte d

22

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant free shares to the employees and to the corporate officers of the Company and its subsidiaries

Extraordinary

04/21/2022 12:23:15

253 271 398

95,481%

11 987 535

4,519%

343 906

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopte d

23

Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant free shares to the employees and to the corporate officers of the Company and its subsidiaries subscribing to a Group shareholding plan

Extraordinary

04/21/2022 12:23:55

255 200 826

96,085%

10 398 204

3,915%

3 809

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopte d

24

Powers to carry out legal formalities

Extraordinary

04/21/2022 12:24:31

265 595 672

99,999%

1 948

0,001%

5 219

265 602 839

265 602 839

86,88%

0

Adopte d

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 16:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REXEL
01:15pREXEL : Bioclimatic house, a user's guide
PU
12:55pREXEL : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Outcome of the vote on resolutions
PU
12:55pREXEL : Article r225-29-1 IV of the French Commercial Code - Compensation policy
PU
12:49pREXEL : Press Release - Rexel 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
12:01pREXEL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 21st, 2022
AQ
08:45aREXEL : The carbon market to the rescue in the fight against global warming
PU
02:30aTRANSCRIPT : Rexel S.A., Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
02:15aREXEL : Presentation - First-Quarter 2022 Sales
PU
02:15aREXEL : Présentation - Ventes du 1er trimestre 2022 (en anglais)
PU
01:45aREXEL : New materials to limit the environmental footprint of the building lifecycle
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REXEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 433 M 17 841 M 17 841 M
Net income 2022 579 M 629 M 629 M
Net Debt 2022 2 523 M 2 739 M 2 739 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 5 945 M 6 454 M 6 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 24 630
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,50 €
Average target price 23,73 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL9.37%6 454
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-13.85%6 874
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.35%6 617
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.94%2 917
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-15.63%356
SUZUDEN CORPORATION18.98%236