Rexel : Capital Markets Day 2022
Welcome to Rexel in Switzerland
Rexel at the heart of the acceleration in electrification
Unlocking value in our core model Building a strategic leadership position in:
ESG
Energy transition solutions
Services
Financial ambition
15 minutes break
Q&A session
Management presentation 1:00 - 3.45pm
4:00 - 5:00pm
Welcome to Rexel in Switzerland
Ingrid M. Knott
Chief Executive Officer for
Switzerland
Elektro-Material is market leader in Swiss electrical distribution
Strong Market Performance
Clear market leader
Resilient in Covid and ability to rebound
sales growth
10.0%
Increasing market share over the last decade with "best-EBITA margin in-class" customer service
Switzerland
among Rexel
Group first
quartile
in profitability &
EBITA margin
(1.5)%
2020 2021
*2021 numbers
Our recipe for success in the Swiss Market
Knowing the customer and providing excellent service
Balanced end-markets exposure
Strong Performance in Residential and Commercial
Opportunities in Industrial
Industrial
13% Industrial
Commercial
Residential
34%
Residential
53%
Commercial
53%
34%
A network that is well-adapted to local density
Excellent customer logistics service:
delivery 3 times a day in key urban areas
urban areas
strategy
|Analyst Recommendations on REXEL
|Sales 2022
16 984 M
17 846 M
17 846 M
|Net income 2022
646 M
678 M
678 M
|Net Debt 2022
2 511 M
2 639 M
2 639 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,31x
|Yield 2022
|4,56%
|Capitalization
5 416 M
5 691 M
5 691 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,47x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,43x
|Nbr of Employees
|24 630
|Free-Float
|78,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends REXEL
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|17,66 €
|Average target price
|24,51 €
|Spread / Average Target
|38,8%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|REXEL
|-0.95%
|5 691