  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rexel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:44 2022-06-17 am EDT
17.01 EUR   -3.68%
REXEL : Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
TRANSCRIPT : Rexel S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Energy supplies distributor Rexel raises 2022 financial guidance
RE
Rexel : Capital Markets Day 2022

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Markets Day

Zurich, June 16th 2022

Today's agenda

Capital Markets Day

Welcome to Rexel in Switzerland

Rexel at the heart of the acceleration in electrification

Unlocking value in our core model Building a strategic leadership position in:

  • ESG
  • Energy transition solutions
  • Services

Financial ambition

15 minutes break

Q&A session

Management presentation 1:00 - 3.45pm

4:00 - 5:00pm

2

Welcome to Rexel in Switzerland

Ingrid M. Knott

Chief Executive Officer for

Switzerland

Elektro-Material is market leader in Swiss electrical distribution

Strong Market Performance

Clear market leader

Resilient in Covid and ability to rebound

sales growth

10.0%

Increasing market share over the last decade with "best-EBITA margin in-class" customer service

Switzerland

among Rexel

Group first

quartile

in profitability &

EBITA margin

(1.5)%

2020 2021

*2021 numbers

4

Our recipe for success in the Swiss Market

Knowing the customer and providing excellent service

Balanced end-markets exposure

Strong Performance in Residential and Commercial

Opportunities in Industrial

Industrial

13% Industrial

Commercial

Residential

34%

Residential

53%

Commercial

53%

34%

A network that is well-adapted to local density

Excellent customer logistics service:

delivery 3 times a day in key urban areas

urban areas

strategy

5

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 984 M 17 846 M 17 846 M
Net income 2022 646 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2022 2 511 M 2 639 M 2 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 5 416 M 5 691 M 5 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 24 630
Free-Float 78,2%
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,66 €
Average target price 24,51 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL-0.95%5 691
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.29%5 571
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-29.26%5 081
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.03%2 641
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-12.77%359
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-1.11%320