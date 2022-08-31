Log in
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:39 2022-08-31 am EDT
16.25 EUR   +1.21%
Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E858820

08/31/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 757 M 17 787 M 17 787 M
Net income 2022 764 M 765 M 765 M
Net Debt 2022 2 606 M 2 611 M 2 611 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,45x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 4 907 M 4 915 M 4 915 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 26 294
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart REXEL
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,05 €
Average target price 23,05 €
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL-9.98%4 915
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.35%6 708
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-30.02%4 942
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.60%2 935
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-6.39%362
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-3.71%311