    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:24 2022-09-13 am EDT
17.71 EUR   -0.53%
10:00aREXEL : Document AMF CP. 2022E860802
PU
09/12Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
09/12REXEL : Document AMF CP. 2022E860561
PU
Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E860802

09/13/2022 | 10:00am EDT
Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 13:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 771 M 18 003 M 18 003 M
Net income 2022 765 M 775 M 775 M
Net Debt 2022 2 591 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,16x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 5 427 M 5 498 M 5 498 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 26 294
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 23,03 €
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL-0.17%5 498
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.31%7 241
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-25.11%5 382
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-39.58%3 031
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-6.89%350
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-6.12%299