    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:11 2022-11-04 am EDT
17.98 EUR   +2.16%
10:52aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E870165
PU
11/03Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E869888
PU
11/01Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E869457
PU
Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E870165

11/04/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:20.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:19.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:17.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:16.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:15.463 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:14.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:13.133 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:11.943 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:10.95 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:09.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:08.77 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:07.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:06.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:05.437 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:04.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:03.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2022-11-04T15:04:08.3 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-11-04T15:02:06.987 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T14:40:02.617 Declarations Document NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T14:38:02.707 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:06:06.09 Declarations Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:06:04.67 AutresDocuments Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:06:03.567 Declarations Document GROUPE TERA Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:05:14.23 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:05:13.22 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:05:12.07 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-11-04T11:59:04.303 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:53:04.15 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:47:10.23 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:41:18.82 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:35:30.183 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:29:33.3 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:23:33.477 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:22:53.883 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-11-04T11:22:14.193 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:21:34.473 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:20:55.193 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:20:13.88 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:14:07.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:08:06.563 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:02:11.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:01:16.84 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:55:28.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:49:35.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:43:37.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:37:43.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:31:50.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:25:57.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:18:11.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:12:27.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:06:05.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:06:03.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:16.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE CRIT Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:15.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:14.723 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:13.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:13.01 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:12.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:11.287 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:10.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:09.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:08.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:07.947 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:07.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:06.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:05.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:04.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:03.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:02.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:16.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:15.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:14.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:13.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:12.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:11.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:10.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:09.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:08.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:07.69 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:06.71 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:05.747 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:04.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:03.693 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:02.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document QUANTUM GENOMICS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:16.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:15.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:14.607 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:13.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:12.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:11.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:08.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:07.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:06.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:05.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:03.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:02.81 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:12.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:11.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:09.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:08.037 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REXEL
10:52aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E870165
PU
11/03Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E869888
PU
11/01Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E869457
PU
10/31Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E869285
PU
10/31Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E869284
PU
10/28Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E869027
PU
10/27Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E868689
PU
10/27Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E868684
PU
10/27Transcript : Rexel S.A., Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Rexel : Présentation - Ventes du 3e trimestre 2022 (en anglais)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REXEL
Financials
Sales 2022 18 540 M 18 095 M 18 095 M
Net income 2022 843 M 823 M 823 M
Net Debt 2022 2 569 M 2 507 M 2 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,31x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 5 332 M 5 204 M 5 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 26 294
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,60 €
Average target price 22,30 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL-1.29%5 204
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.49%5 917
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-15.16%5 712
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.57%2 916
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-53.88%332
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-7.24%330