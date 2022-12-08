Advanced search
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:08 2022-12-08 am EST
17.96 EUR   +0.22%
12/07Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E875161
PU
12/05Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E874645
PU
12/05France's Rexel Names Chief Human Resources, Communications Officer
MT
Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E875402

12/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:27.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:26.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:25.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:24.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:28.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:27.093 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:25.997 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:24.857 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:23.78 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:34:24.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:34:23.743 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:18:23.73 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-08T12:24:23.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:15:54.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:10:23.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:04:23.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:58:23.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document ONCODESIGN PRECISION MEDICINE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:50:23.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:40:23.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:34:23.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:20:23.713 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-12-08T11:16:24.127 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:15:01.673 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:15:00.593 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-08T11:14:54.127 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:09:24.99 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:03:58.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:58:27.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:57:48.743 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-08T10:52:21.587 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:46:57.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:41:32.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:36:08.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:30:41.577 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:25:18.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:19:54.07 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:14:24.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:06:24.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T10:00:24.207 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T09:58:24.02 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T09:54:25.097 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:12:24.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'AIR LIQUIDE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:12:23.373 DeclarationDirigeants Document BELIEVE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:10:27.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document MRM Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:10:26.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:10:25.6 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:10:24.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document SPARTOO Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:10:23.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICADE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:08:27.523 DeclarationDirigeants Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:08:26.45 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:08:25.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICADE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:08:24.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCTOOL Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:08:23.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCTOOL Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:06:28.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:06:27.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:06:26.757 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:06:25.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document AEROPORTS DE PARIS Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:06:24.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document GECINA Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:06:23.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICADE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:04:27.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:04:26.83 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:04:25.8 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:04:24.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:04:23.453 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'AIR LIQUIDE Link
null 2022-12-07T17:20:23.63 PasseportIn Depot VIVAT INVESTMENT II GMBH Link
null 2022-12-07T17:10:25.583 PasseportIn Depot CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL Link
null 2022-12-07T16:34:23.53 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T16:32:24.903 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T16:28:23.43 CalendrierOffre Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T16:06:23.47 Pactes Document CLARANOVA Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:40:26.823 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:40:25.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:40:24.673 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document QUADIENT S.A. Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:40:23.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:38:33.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:38:32.353 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:38:30.25 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:38:27.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:38:23.57 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:36:27.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T15:36:26.437 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T14:58:23.5 CalendrierOffre Document BLUELINEA Link
null 2022-12-07T14:30:26.207 Prospectus Approbation SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
null 2022-12-07T14:28:23.743 Prospectus Approbation KERING Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T14:08:23.92 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T12:02:02.52 Declarations Document VALEO Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T11:02:24.677 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T11:02:22.047 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T11:02:19.56 CalendrierOffre Document THERADIAG Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T11:02:13.843 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T11:02:11.23 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T11:02:08.543 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T11:02:04.793 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-07T11:01:23.497 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-07T11:01:16.48 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2022-12-07T10:55:52.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-07T10:50:30.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-07T10:45:06.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-07T10:39:43.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-07T10:34:18.997 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 14:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 509 M 19 420 M 19 420 M
Net income 2022 826 M 867 M 867 M
Net Debt 2022 2 568 M 2 695 M 2 695 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,56x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 5 427 M 5 694 M 5 694 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 26 294
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,92 €
Average target price 22,40 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL0.50%5 694
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-11.87%6 389
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.89%6 263
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.19%2 724
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-2.96%379
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-4.64%354